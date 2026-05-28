US-Iran deal awaits final approval from Trump: Report

WASHINGTON

U.S. and Iranian negotiators have agreed on a draft 60-day memorandum aimed at extending a ceasefire and launching talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, Axios reported, citing two U.S. officials.

The report said the proposed memorandum now awaits final approval from U.S. President Donald Trump and would mark the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the conflict began.

According to the officials, the broad outlines of the agreement were finalized by Thursday, though both sides still needed endorsement from senior leadership. The Iranian side later informed mediators it had secured the necessary approvals and was prepared to sign the deal, the report said. Tehran has not publicly confirmed the claim.

One U.S. official told Axios that Trump requested several days to review the proposal before making a final decision.

The draft memorandum would guarantee unrestricted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, including the removal of maritime mines by Iran within 30 days, U.S. officials said. No transit fees or harassment of vessels would be permitted under the framework.

In return, the United States would gradually lift its naval blockade in parallel with the resumption of commercial traffic, according to the report.

The agreement would also include a commitment by Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons. Initial negotiations are expected to focus on limiting uranium enrichment activities and dismantling Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

U.S. officials said Washington would additionally commit to discussions on sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets and mechanisms to facilitate humanitarian access and trade.