Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump

Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump

CAIRO
Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump

 U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan could play a role in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Erdoğan can," Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to the White House from Egypt, when asked whether leaders, particularly Erdoğan, could help in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"He's respected by Russia. Ukraine, I can't tell you about, but he is respected by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," he added.

Earlier Monday, Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders, including President Erdoğan, in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh for a summit to sign a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Trump said he gets along with the "tough ones," referring to Erdoğan.

Türkiye is continuing its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.

Ankara has urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations, with Türkiye ready for any initiative, including mediation, to lay the groundwork for peace.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

    Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

  2. Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

    Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

  3. German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

    German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

  4. Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

    Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

  5. Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens

    Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens
Recommended
No turning back from peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

No turning back from peace in Gaza: Erdoğan
Erdoğans warning derails Netanyahus attendance at Gaza Peace Summit

Erdoğan's warning derails Netanyahu's attendance at Gaza Peace Summit
Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza

Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza
Syrias security not separate from Türkiyes, says Fidan

Syria's security not separate from Türkiye's, says Fidan
Trump praises Erdoğans fantastic role in securing Gaza ceasefire

Trump praises Erdoğan's 'fantastic' role in securing Gaza ceasefire
Türkiye supports any plan to stop ongoing genocide in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye supports any plan to stop ongoing genocide in Gaza: Erdoğan
WORLD Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas said Wednesday it has handed back the remains of all the deceased hostages that it can reach, as the Israeli military said the Red Cross had received two more bodies in Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye will hold its 5G tender on Oct. 16, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿