Erdoğan calls on alliance of humanity to stop Israel’s genocide on Palestinians

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated that the Israel’s continued offensive on the Palestinians is posing a threat to the regional peace and called on the alliance of humanity to stop the genocide taking place in Gaza.

“Lawless Israel is now threat to the region, to the world and humanity,” President Erdoğan said at a meeting held by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on July 30 in the Turkish capital.

“This genocide must be immediately stopped by the alliance of humanity before it is too late,” Erdoğan said, repeating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already eclipsed Hitler, the most infamous figure of the last century.

“Gaza has turned into the world’s largest extermination camp,” the president said, accusing Israel of killing around 40.000 civilians, mostly children and women, stranded in the enclave.

“We are aware that Israel is now trying to spread the fire to the region,” he said, referring to ongoing escalation on the Israeli-Lebanon border.

“When the U.N. Security Council will act to stop this dangerous trend, if not now?” the president stressed, blaming the West and the Islamic world, except for a few countries, for not taking any initiative to stop the ongoing massacre.

President Erdoğan also referred to a recent quarrel between senior Turkish and Israeli officials and vowed that Türkiye will never step back from becoming the voice of the oppressed Palestinians.

“No matter how ugly they get, they cannot stop Tayyip Erdoğan from shouting out the truth,” he stressed.

Erdoğan reacts to the opening ceremony of Olympic games

 

President Erdoğan did also speak about the controversial opening ceremony of the French Olympic Games in Paris last week.

Informing that he was prepared to attend the ceremony upon the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Erdoğan said he changed his decision after his 13-year-old granddaughter has urged him that “the ceremony will turn into a LGBT show.”

“Immorality displayed at the opening of Paris Olympic Games once again highlighted the scale of threat we face,” Erdoğan stressed, adding this disgraceful scene did not only offend the Catholic world but the Islamic world as well.

President Erdoğan underlined that he will call Pope at the earliest to discuss the immorality committed against the Christian world.

Palestine,

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
