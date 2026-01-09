Italian climbers’ summit note found on Türkiye’s Kaçkar Mountains after 54 years

Italian climbers’ summit note found on Türkiye’s Kaçkar Mountains after 54 years

TRABZON
Italian climbers’ summit note found on Türkiye’s Kaçkar Mountains after 54 years

Turkish mountaineers have discovered a handwritten note left by Italian climbers on the summit of a remote peak in the Kaçkar Mountains in in northeastern Türkiye, more than five decades after it was placed there.

Members of a mountaineering club found the note during a climb about six weeks ago in the Kaçkar range, which runs along Türkiye’s eastern Black Sea region.

Near the summit, the team noticed a stone cairn — known among climbers as a summit marker — and inside it a tin food can weighed down with rocks.

Inside the can was a plastic-wrapped piece of paper dated Aug. 20, 1972, bearing the names of Italian climbers and identifying them as members of Club Alpino Italiano from Pordenone.

After researching the note, the Turkish climbers confirmed that it was left by an Italian expedition that climbed the mountain in 1972. The climbers were between 23 and 32 years old at the time and included Enzo Laconca and Giovanni Martin, whose names appeared on the note.

Metin Çolak, the head of the club, said the peak, known as Atalanı, rises to about 3,428 meters and is a relatively little-known, standalone summit in the heart of the Kaçkar Mountains.

“We were astonished to realize that Italian climbers had stood in the exact same place 54 years before us,” Çolak said. “None of us were even alive when this note was left there.”

According to the group’s findings, a Czechoslovak team had also climbed the mountain in 1969, making the Italian expedition one of the earliest documented ascents.

Club member Hakan Demirci said the Italian climbers expressed strong interest in the discovery and welcomed efforts to preserve it.

The Turkish team plans to keep the note and container as part of a proposed mountaineering museum dedicated to the Eastern Black Sea region.

“If such a museum is established, they told us they would like to attend the opening,” Demirci said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Backpack-wearing rats to search for survivors beneath rubble in Türkiye

Backpack-wearing rats to search for survivors beneath rubble in Türkiye
Historic Erzurum congress building closed to visitors over quake safety concerns

Historic Erzurum congress building closed to visitors over quake safety concerns
Türkiye, Indonesia to strengthen defense ties with new agreement

Türkiye, Indonesia to strengthen defense ties with new agreement
Fidan says YPG/SDF shifts position only under force amid Aleppo tensions

Fidan says YPG/SDF shifts position only under force amid Aleppo tensions
Erdoğan praises Palestinians’ resilience, expresses solidarity

Erdoğan praises Palestinians’ resilience, expresses solidarity
Türkiye expects SDF to comply with March 10 deal in Syria

Türkiye expects SDF to comply with March 10 deal in Syria
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿