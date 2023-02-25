Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

ANKARA
Erdoğan calls for just peace in Ukraine in call with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Feb. 24 for "a just peace" in Ukraine during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the presidency announced."President Erdoğan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction," it said in a brief statement.

A terse readout published on the Kremlin’s website said the two discussed “the situation around Ukraine,” including a deal mediated by Turkey and the U.N. to facilitate Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian exports of fertilizers and agricultural products.

“The need for the conscientious fulfillment of the second part of the ‘package’ regarding the elimination of obstacles to the relevant shipments from Russia to the most needing countries was emphasized,” the readout said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke with Erdoğan on Feb. 24, telling him that pressure on Russia needs to be increased as well as its isolation “so that it renounces its enterprise of aggression” in Ukraine.

Erdoğan speaks with Zelensky on the 1st anniversary of Russian invasion
Erdoğan speaks with Zelensky on the 1st anniversary of Russian invasion

Türkiye,

WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

    Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

  2. Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

    Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

  3. One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

    One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

  4. Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

    Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

  5. Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia

    Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia
Recommended
Japan to provide $27 million to quake survivors

Japan to provide $27 million to quake survivors
Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM

Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM
Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians

Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians
TURKIC world stands united: Op-ed

TURKIC world stands united: Op-ed
EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost

EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost
Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims
WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow fell in southern California on Feb. 24, as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places.
ECONOMY Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Feb. 24 as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.