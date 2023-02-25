Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Feb. 24 for "a just peace" in Ukraine during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the presidency announced."President Erdoğan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction," it said in a brief statement.

A terse readout published on the Kremlin’s website said the two discussed “the situation around Ukraine,” including a deal mediated by Turkey and the U.N. to facilitate Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian exports of fertilizers and agricultural products.

“The need for the conscientious fulfillment of the second part of the ‘package’ regarding the elimination of obstacles to the relevant shipments from Russia to the most needing countries was emphasized,” the readout said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke with Erdoğan on Feb. 24, telling him that pressure on Russia needs to be increased as well as its isolation “so that it renounces its enterprise of aggression” in Ukraine.