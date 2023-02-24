Erdoğan speaks with Zelensky on the 1st anniversary of Russian invasion

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky on the phone to express Türkiye’s support to the people of Ukraine on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

A statement by the president’s office announced the conversation between the two presidents on Feb. 24, the day Russia staged the war against Ukraine one year ago. It informed that Erdoğan and Zelensky discussed the first year of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s continued will and readiness to contribute to the efforts for reaching a ceasefire and peace based on negotiations between the two warring sides. The president also thanked Zelensky for the support and humanitarian assistance Ukraine dispatched to Türkiye in the aftermath of devastating earthquakes of Feb. 6.

Türkiye, from the beginning of the war, supported territorial integrity and the political unity of Ukraine and condemned the use of military force by Russia. It mediated between Ukraine and Russia to resolve their differences through dialogue and arranged a meeting between the two warring sides’ foreign ministers in Antalya in March 2022.

In addition, Türkiye brokered an agreement with the participation of the U.N. for the establishment of a food corridor in the Black Sea so that both Ukraine and Russia could resume the export of their grain and other food products. The move avoided a major global food crisis especially in the underdeveloped African states.

The initiative is still running and there are efforts to extend it for a year it expires in late March.