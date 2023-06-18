Erdoğan calls for boosting Türkiye-EU ties

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has spoken over the phone with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and emphasized the significance of enhanced cooperation between the European Union and Türkiye in successfully addressing regional challenges.

During the phone call, Erdoğan underscored the importance of fair treatment and support for Türkiye’s perspective of full membership in the EU, highlighting its potential to open new horizons in bilateral relations.

For her part, von der Leyen expressed her congratulations to Erdoğan for securing another term as president.

In a tweet following the conversation, von der Leyen shared the key points discussed, shedding light on the mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation between the EU and Türkiye. The leaders also addressed pressing international challenges, with a particular focus on Russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine.

The formal negotiations started between Türkiye and the EU for the former’s joining the 27-member club in 2005, but the process has de facto been suspended by Brussels due to the applicant country’s inability to fulfill the required membership criteria. Türkiye says it is a political decision and calls on the EU to adopt a more adequate and honest approach towards Ankara.

In 2016, the EU said it would open no new areas in Türkiye’s membership talks in the “currently prevailing circumstances” because of concerns about its post-coup measures.