Erdoğan bestows historical letter to Cuban leader

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has bestowed a letter written in 1902 by the Cuban President of the time to the Ottoman Sultan to his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

The Cuban leader thanked Erdoğan after he presented the historical letter.

Stating that he had not seen this document before, Bermudez said, “It is a completely historical document.”

In 1902, Cuban President of the time, Tomas Estrada Palma, sent a letter to the Ottoman Sultan Abdülhamid II. declaring his “intention to preserve friendly relationship between the Republic of Cuba and friendly relations and the Ottoman Empire.”

In the letter, the Cuban leader of the time informed Sultan Abdülhamid that the Republic of Cuba was established on May 20, 1902, and that he had become the head of state.

“I also declare on behalf of the Cuban people the unwavering intention of the Republic of Cuba to preserve friendship and sincere relations with all societies and especially with the Ottoman Empire,” Palma stated.

