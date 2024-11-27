Erdoğan backs Bahçeli’s call for DEM Party-PKK talks

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed support for a proposal by his ally, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, to initiate direct talks between the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and PKK's jailed head Abdullah Öcalan.

“We are in full agreement with Mr. Bahçeli on every issue that serves the interest of our country and nation. We join his call,” Erdoğan said during a parliamentary address on Nov. 27.

His remarks came a day after Bahçeli called on for swift action to open dialogue between the pro-Kurdish DEM Party and Öcalan for "progress in the disarmament of the terrorist organization and in resolving the Kurdish issue."

"Mr. Bahçeli has made a bold and groundbreaking proposal," Erdoğan said.

"We are approaching this matter with thorough consideration of its political and regional impacts. We will destroy the wall of terror between Turks and Kurds. We will secure a terror-free Türkiye for future generations. We are sincere and determined in this mission."

Another proposal made by Bahçeli on Oct. 22 suggested Öcalan's potential release if he agrees to call for the PKK to lay down its arms and cease attacks against Türkiye. Öcalan has been held in solitary confinement on an island prison off Marmara since 1999.

Erdoğan assured the public that Türkiye's anti-terrorism efforts would remain unwavering.

"Our struggle against terrorism will persist until the last terrorist is eliminated. We will not tolerate any terror structures along our borders, regardless of their backers," he said.

"Meanwhile, we will keep alternatives that will permanently save our country from the mistake of terrorism on our agenda. God willing, we will achieve a terror-free Türkiye."

Since Bahçeli's contentious remarks made last month, he and Erdoğan have repeatedly dismissed speculation about a rift between them.

“The seditious ones who question the deep and unconditional bond and the moral, sincere and friendly dialogue between our president and us… are getting really out of control,” Bahçeli told his party's MPs in a parliamentary speech on Nov. 19.

Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led ruling People’s Alliance is in “harmony with the love of the homeland and the nation," he said, and denied speculation that his comments were made without Erdoğan's knowledge.

Last month, Erdoğan reportedly told AKP officials that he reached a "full agreement" with Bahçeli on a range of issues during their meeting held on Nov. 14.

"We talked about all the issues with Mr. Devlet... we put all the issues on the table. We reached very good agreements on domestic and foreign policy," daily Hürriyet quoted him as saying.