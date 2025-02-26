Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 26 his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is committed to making the vision of a "great and powerful Türkiye" into a reality.

"We are the guarantor of this country's independence, unity and solidarity," Erdoğan said at an AKP event in the capital Ankara.

The party’s eighth regular congress over the weekend would "open new doors" for Türkiye’s future, he stated.

"As our membership approaches 11.5 million, we are struggling to make the ideal of a great and powerful Türkiye a reality," Erdoğan said. "It will be a period of rise for our party, our alliance and ultimately our country."

The president noted that these congresses carry meaning beyond mere legal obligations.

"Each of our congresses represents a new beginning," he said. "Our congress has created a wave of satisfaction in our nation, which has never left us without praying for us."

Erdoğan described the AKP as a party that has always consulted with the public on key national and political issues. He emphasized that the party’s direction has been shaped by listening to the people’s proposals and warnings.

"Over the course of our quarter-century political journey under the AKP roof, we first consulted our people on issues related to our country and party, and shaped our roadmap," Erdoğan stated.

"We kept our eyes and ears on our nation during our congress work. We listened carefully to their proposals, we noted their warnings with sensitivity. We learnt the opinions of our friends in private meetings."

Erdoğan assured the public that every matter had been carefully reviewed within the party's authorized bodies during the leading-up process to the congress.

"We did our internal discussions in a brave and sincere way... We have formed an encompassing cadre that combines the excitement, enthusiasm and knowledge of our new friends with the experience of our old friends," he said.

"AKP shows its difference in its congresses, as it does in every issue related to politics."