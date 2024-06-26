Erdoğan accuses Israel of 'spreading war' to Lebanon

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Western powers of backing what he said were Israeli plans to attack Lebanon and "spread war" throughout the region.

"Israel is now setting its sights on Lebanon and we see that Western powers behind the scenes are patting Israel on the back and even supporting them," he told lawmakers from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on June 26.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Netanyahu's plans to spread the war to the region will lead to a great disaster," he said.

His remarks came as concern soared over the escalating cross-border exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, fueling fears it could descend into fully-fledged war.

"It is pathetic that states that talk about justice are captives of Netanyahu," Erdoğan said, specifically criticizing Western powers.

The president also urged Islamic countries to take a stand.

"The Islamic world and brotherly countries should react before the West. We are sadly watching that they are acting as if they have been sprinkled with dead soil," he said.

"Some may seek to throw mud at the Palestinian resistance in order to get a good job from their Western big boys, but we will defend the right, stand by the innocent and against the murderers."

The Lebanon border violence erupted after Hamas militants staged an attack on southern Israel, triggering a massive Israeli retaliatory operation which is ongoing.

Netanyahu has said Israeli forces are now winding up the most intense part of the Gaza war and will redeploy to the northern border, casting the move as defensive.

Last week, Israel said its plans for an offensive in Lebanon were "approved and validated."

Erdoğan said the most effective step towards ending the war in Gaza is the recognition of a Palestinian state.

The war has revived a global push for Palestinians to be given a state of their own.

Armenia recently declared its recognition of a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to summon its ambassador for "a severe reprimand."

In late May, Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognized the State of Palestine, stating they saw the move as a step towards peace in the region. Since then, Slovenia and the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda have followed suit.

"God willing, we will continue our contacts for more countries to recognize it," Erdoğan said.