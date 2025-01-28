Ephesus sets visitor record in 2024

The ancient city of Ephesus, showcasing Anatolia's rich history, reached its highest number of visitors last year

İzmir's ancient city of Ephesus, one of the most significant metropolises of the ancient world, welcomed an all-time high of 2,695,000 visitors in 2024.

Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ephesus displays Anatolia's rich history, featuring traces from prehistoric times to the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Beylik and Ottoman periods.

In addition to being a commercial and political hub of antiquity, the ancient city — home to the remains of the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World — continues to attract millions of local and foreign tourists annually with its unique heritage, despite not yet being fully excavated.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Ephesus Museum Director Murat Kaleağasıoğlu said they set a visitor record last year, with 2,695,000 domestic and foreign visitors coming to the ancient city.

"When we look at the statistics, we see an 18 percent increase compared to 2023. The nighttime museum practice has significantly contributed to this increase. Those unable to visit during the day due to summer heat found the opportunity to experience the ancient city in a unique ambiance with nighttime lighting. Especially the illuminated Celsius Library gained great attention on social media," Kaleağasıoğlu said.

The Ephesus Experience Museum, another highlight situated within the ancient city and awarded the “Best Museum” at the 2024 Mondo-Dr Awards in the U.S., offers visitors the chance to explore the daily life, architecture and art of the ancient city of Ephesus using immersive technologies.

The museum offers its visitors a rich, inclusive and immersive audio and visual experience with new-generation technologies from the world and Türkiye, while closely introducing the fascinating structures and daily life of ancient Ephesus, one of the most important trade centers in history.

  New projects underway

Kaleağasıoğlu stated that new projects are being developed to enhance visitors' experiences at Ephesus.

He announced that a new visitor center building will open in 2025 and added, "New visitor routes are being created through ongoing work on Stadium Street. As part of the Ministry’s 'Endless Ephesus: A Legacy to the Future' project, work continues on Harbor Street, Harbor Baths, Stadium Street and the Temple of Serapis. These updates will offer our visitors a more comprehensive experience."

