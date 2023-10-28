Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

ANKARA

Ambassadors from various nations in Ankara have expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the Turkish Republic on its centennial anniversary in messages sent to the Hürriyet Daily News.

Aleksey Erkhov, the ambassador of Russia to Türkiye, emphasized the historical significance of this day, symbolizing the triumph of the Turkish people in their struggle for national independence. "This very important day is the symbol of the victory of Turkish people in the struggle against foreign invaders for national independence, for the right to exist as a sovereign state," he said."

Jose Luis Martinez y Hernandez, the ambassador of Mexico to Türkiye, celebrated the shared cultural heritage and rich history between the two countries. "We are joyful to celebrate a country with whom we share many similarities, with a rich history and home to multiple and important civilizations," he wrote in his message.

In his message, Jürgen Schulz, Germany's envoy in Ankara, reflected on the enduring friendship between Germany and Türkiye, dating back to a 1924 treaty signed shortly after the foundation of the republic. "In the future, we aim at maintaining and further intensifying these ties. Let us work together to further strengthen this close partnership between our two countries, based on democracy and the rule of law!"

Moreover, Jill Morris, the U.K. ambassador to Türkiye, celebrated the long-standing relationship between the countries, emphasizing their collaboration on various shared priorities, including defense, security, trade and investment. "Yaşasın Cumhuriyet! [Long live the Republic]," she said.

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake commended Türkiye's "remarkable achievement of a century of republican government." Flake acknowledged the close ties between the countries, emphasizing "their collaboration in economic endeavors, mutual security and people-to-people connections."

"I offer my congratulations to the Turkish nation and my deep respect for its founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Congratulations Türkiye, happy 100th anniversary of the republic!" he wrote.

For his part, Pakistani envoy to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the Turkish nation on the historic occasion.

"The centenary of the republic is a testament to the unwavering commitment and vision of the Turkish leadership and people, who have worked tirelessly to build a prosperous and democratic nation despite serious challenges," he said.

Isabelle Dumont, the ambassador of France to Türkiye, also extended warm wishes to Türkiye and its citizens.

"France and Turkey are bound by a shared history both rich and strong. I wish that our relationship based on friendship and cooperation fostered over the last hundred years will continue in the years and decades to come," she said. "Long live France and Turkey, long live our two Republics and long live French-Turkish friendship!"