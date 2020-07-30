Emmy ceremony to be held online due to pandemic

  • July 30 2020 09:34:00

Emmy ceremony to be held online due to pandemic

LOS ANGELES
Emmy ceremony to be held online due to pandemic

A day after announcing nominations for the Emmy Awards, the Television Academy on July 29 informed top nominees that the ceremony in September will be held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was expected given the restrictions and lockdowns imposed since the virus outbreak which has wreaked havoc in the entertainment industry.

The Emmys - television’s equivalent of the Oscars - will take place on September 20 and will be the first major awards show in Hollywood since the coronavirus crisis began.

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the festivities broadcast on ABC.

In the letter sent to select nominees and the contents of which were confirmed to AFP by an Academy spokesman, organizers said they were forced to make the tough decision to hold the ceremony online given the circumstances.

"Aside from NOT being able to come together in one place, we also acknowledge that our world is going through a challenging moment in many ways," according to the letter signed by the producers of the event and Kimmel.

"We’ll be producing an event that is filled with warmth and humanity, which celebrates the power of television to bring us together and to help us shape our world," they wrote.

The letter said that organizers would work closely with the nominees, filming them at home and other locations, to ensure they stand out on the big night.

"We’re going to make you look fabulous - we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow us to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ’on-screen’ moments," the letter added.

As to the dress code, the letter said given the informal theme of the ceremony, nominees could decide what to wear.
"If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the U.K. and it’s 3 a.m., perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!," the letter said.

"We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort - where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear, etc."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

    Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

  2. Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

    Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

  3. Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

    Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

  4. Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

    Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

  5. Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

    Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit
Recommended
Bungalow hotels become favorite holiday spots amid pandemic

Bungalow hotels become favorite holiday spots amid pandemic
Istanbul Film Festival presents awards

Istanbul Film Festival presents awards
Local man turns waste wood into toys

Local man turns waste wood into toys
Unique Bayburt honey registered

Unique Bayburt honey registered
Istanbul museums to welcome visitors during Eid holiday

Istanbul museums to welcome visitors during Eid holiday

Turkey to display seized historical artifacts in museum

Turkey to display seized historical artifacts in museum
WORLD Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

The United States marked a grim milestone on July 29 when its coronavirus deaths topped 150,000 - far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

ECONOMY Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Confidence in the Turkish economy continued to recover for three consecutive months after falling sharply in April amid coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor shutout Aytemiz Alanyaspor on July 29 to win the 2020 Ziraat Turkish Cup. 