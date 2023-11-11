Elusive Attenborough echidna rediscovered in Indonesia

Elusive Attenborough echidna rediscovered in Indonesia

LONDON
Elusive Attenborough echidna rediscovered in Indonesia

An elusive echidna feared extinct after disappearing for six decades has been rediscovered in a remote part of Indonesia, on an expedition that also found a new kind of tree-dwelling shrimp.

The Zaglossus attenboroughi, a kind of long-beaked echidna named for famed British naturalist David Attenborough, had last been seen in 1961.

Echidnas are nocturnal and shy, making them difficult to find at the best of times, and the Attenborough long-beaked echidna has never been recorded outside the extremely remote Cyclops Mountains of Indonesia's Papua region.

They are the last vestiges of an ancient animal line, explained James Kempton, a biologist from the University of Oxford who led the expedition.

"The reason it appears so unlike other mammals is because it is a member of the monotremes - an egg-laying group that separated from the rest of the mammal tree-of-life 200 million years ago."

It took a team of scientists and experts from Britain and Indonesia four weeks and 80 camera traps to find the echidna, and it was only on the last day, and the final memory card of the trip, that the creature made an appearance.

Just a few seconds of black and white footage shows the slightly ungainly creature ambling through the undergrowth, apparently unaware of the excitement its very existence is likely to elicit.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

    Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

  2. Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

    Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

  3. Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

    Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

  4. Two strong explosions in central Kiev

    Two strong explosions in central Kiev

  5. Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients

    Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients
Recommended
Isabelle Adjani on battling shyness for new pop album

Isabelle Adjani on battling shyness for new pop album
Michelin Guide announces new restaurants in Türkiye

Michelin Guide announces new restaurants in Türkiye
Jury awards $1.2 million to Robert De Niro’s former assistant

Jury awards $1.2 million to Robert De Niro’s former assistant
Japans ever-faithful dog turns 100

Japan's ever-faithful dog turns 100
Bruce Dickinson to take stage in Türkiye

Bruce Dickinson to take stage in Türkiye
Striking actors agree deal with Hollywood studios

Striking actors agree deal with Hollywood studios
WORLD Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

A close ally of Myanmar's top general has been imprisoned for five years on corruption charges, state media said Saturday.
ECONOMY Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has produced a conservation guide that recommends heating government offices to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius in winter, installing solar panels on their roofs, and using bicycles for campus transportation at public institutions.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.