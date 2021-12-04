Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

  • December 04 2021 07:00:00

Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

PARIS
Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

Elle magazine announced on Dec. 2 it will stop using fur in all its editorial and advertising content worldwide, becoming the first major publication to do so.

The monthly lifestyle magazine, which originated in France and is owned by French media group Lagardere, comes out in 45 different editions around the world. It has about 33 million readers from Mexico to Japan, with 100 million monthly online visitors.

But Elle’s international director Valeria Bessolo Llopiz told an annual two-day fashion industry conference in Britain that fur was no longer acceptable.

“The presence of animal fur in our pages and on our digital media is no longer in line with our values, nor our readers,” she said.

“It is time for Elle to make a statement... rejecting animal cruelty,” Bessolo Llopiz told delegates at The Business of Fashion Voices 2021 event in Chipping Norton, in Oxfordshire, southern England.

Instead, she said the magazine wanted to “increase awareness for animal welfare” and “foster a more humane fashion industry.”

The magazine has already dropped fur from 13 of its editions. Twenty more will drop fur from Jan. 1, 2022, and the rest will start a year later.

The move reflects the changing nature of consumer demand, Bessolo Llopiz told AFP. “Fur has become old-fashioned,” she said, noting many brands had gone “fur-free” years ago.

“We are in a new era and the Gen Z (born in the late 1990s to early 2010s), which is the golden target for fashion and luxury, has huge expectations in terms of sustainability and ethics,” she added.

Welcoming Elle’s decision, PJ Smith, director of fashion policy for the Humane Society of the United States, said he looked forward to other fashion magazines following suit.

“This announcement will ignite positive change throughout the entire fashion industry and has the potential to save countless animals from a life of suffering and a cruel death,” he told the conference.

“Fur promotions belong only in the back copies of fashion magazines from days gone by,” Elisa Allen, the U.K. director of animal rights organization PETA, told AFP.

She welcomed decisions by publications, including British Vogue, InStyle USA, Cosmopolitan U.K., and the newly launched Vogue Scandinavia, rejecting fur on their editorial pages and expects the move to soon extend to advertising.

TURKEY Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

    Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  2. Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

    Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

    Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

  4. Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

    Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

  5. Turkey to follow China’s economic growth strategy: Erdoğan

    Turkey to follow China’s economic growth strategy: Erdoğan
Recommended
Hollywood remakes: The Good, The Bad and the Pointless

Hollywood remakes: The Good, The Bad and the Pointless
Milan train station hosts World of Banksy

Milan train station hosts 'World of Banksy'
Ancient flute reveals interest in music

Ancient flute reveals interest in music
Intl Sinop Biennial to be held online

Int'l Sinop Biennial to be held online
Placebo to perform in Istanbul

Placebo to perform in Istanbul
Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human

Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human?
WORLD Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt.
ECONOMY Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two settlements in Turkey have been included in the U.N.’s Best Tourism Villages list, the U.N. World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) have said.

SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.