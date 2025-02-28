Elif Sanchez presents ‘Stages of Love’

ISTANBUL

Turkish musician Elif Sanchez embarks on an exploration of all the layers of love with her album “Stages of Love,” featuring songs in Turkish, English and Spanish, released on Feb. 21.

Coming from a musical family and receiving music education from her family until the age of 10, Sanchez graduated with the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Istanbul State Conservatory. In 2017, she graduated from Berklee College of Music with the Bill Pierce Award and the Mediterranean Music Institute Award.

In 2021, following the release of her first album, which blended Turkish folk music, classical music and jazz and featured some of the most beloved folk songs from Anatolia and Azerbaijan with her unique interpretation, Sanchez captured significant attention with her second album, “Mi Voz,” produced by Javier Limón.

Her brand-new album is available on all digital platforms.

How did you decide to incorporate Turkish, English and Spanish into this album, and what do each of these languages represent in your musical expression?

Music is a universal language, and for me, Turkish, English and Spanish each carry distinct emotional colors. Turkish, as my mother tongue, is deeply personal and poetic, allowing me to express emotions with warmth and depth. English offers global accessibility and lyrical clarity; it’s also the language I use most in daily life, making it the most natural for me. Spanish, with its passion and rhythmic fluidity, beautifully complements the themes of love in this album. Since love is universal, I wanted to reflect its different shades through these languages, all of which hold a significant place in my life.

In your own words, how would you describe the journey that this album takes listeners on? Is there a particular message or feeling you hope people walk away with?

Stages of Love is a musical journey through the different phases of love — its highs, lows and everything in between. It’s about passion, longing, heartbreak, healing, and rediscovery. My hope is that listeners will see their own stories reflected in these songs and find comfort in knowing that love, in all its forms, is something we all navigate.

Your first album blended Turkish folk music, classical music and jazz in a very unique way. How does Stages of Love differ in sound?

While my first album was rooted in traditional Turkish music with jazz influences, Stages of Love leans more into contemporary and world music. It still carries traces of folk elements, but I’ve experimented more with jazz harmonies and modern production techniques to create a more cinematic sound.

Can you talk about how you approached songwriting for this project and how you aimed to convey these multiple emotions?

Each song started from a personal experience or emotion, and I wanted every track to feel like a snapshot of a different moment in love. Some songs are intimate and stripped down, while others are grand and expressive, mirroring the way love can be both fragile and overwhelming. I explored different musical textures — soft acoustic melodies to convey vulnerability and bold, dynamic sounds to capture passion — reflecting these emotional shifts. The process felt very natural, with each song unfolding organically.

What was it like working with Javier Limón once again, and how does his involvement on this album differ from the work you’ve done together on previous projects?

Javier Limón has been an incredible mentor and collaborator. His deep understanding of musical storytelling has greatly influenced many of my projects. Working with him on my second album, Mi Voz, was an amazing experience — he always reminds me of the pure joy of making music. While he wasn’t involved in Stages of Love, I can’t wait to share the album with him and hear his thoughts.

You’ve had a remarkable career, performing at prestigious venues and collaborating with global artists. How has your international experience influenced your artistic vision, especially in the context of Stages of Love?

Performing worldwide has given me a broader perspective on how music connects people. It made me realize that emotions are universal, no matter the language or culture. This global influence is reflected in Stages of Love, as I wanted to create something that could resonate with audiences from all backgrounds.

Can you describe the most challenging part of creating this album, both personally and artistically?

Personally, revisiting certain emotions was difficult, but it also helped me grow. Artistically, balancing different genres and languages was a challenge, but I trusted the process and allowed the music to guide me.