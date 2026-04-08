Electric, hybrid cars account for half of Turkish auto sales in first quarter

Electric, hybrid cars account for half of Turkish auto sales in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Electric, hybrid cars account for half of Turkish auto sales in first quarter

The Turkish car market sold 107,924 electric and hybrid vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, making up 51.2 percent of total sales, according to the Istanbul-based Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODMD).

Türkiye’s overall car sales fell 5.86 percent year-on-year to 210,688 units in January–March, while light commercial vehicle sales climbed 4.23 percent to 54,710 units over the same period.

In the first quarter, the market sold 88,688 gas-powered cars, 69,504 hybrid vehicles, 13,326 diesel cars, 750 LPG–powered cars and 38,026 fully electric vehicles, according to ODMD data.

Including extended-range EVs, first-quarter EV sales rose to 38,420 units, accounting for 18.2 percent of the market. Türkiye’s customs statistics classify extended-range vehicles as electric.

Sales of gas-powered cars plummeted 20.1 percent, diesel cars 26.9 percent, and LPG-powered cars 34.8 percent, while hybrid car sales surged 33 percent and EV sales 29.9 percent, as buyers increasingly opted for electric options.

The decline in diesel sales reflects global efforts to phase out diesel production, which has reduced the number of diesel cars available in the market.

Among all cars sold, the market share of gas-powered vehicles fell from 49.6 percent to 42.1 percent, diesel cars from 8.1 percent to 6.3 percent, and LPG vehicles from 0.5 percent to 0.4 percent, while EVs rose from 13.2 percent to 18.2 percent and hybrids from 28.6 percent to 33 percent year-on-year.

In March alone, the Turkish car market sold 15,118 EVs, accounting for 18.9 percent of total sales, and 27,065 hybrid vehicles, with a 33.9 percent market share, ODMD data showed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

    Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

  2. Fidan discusses US-Iran ceasefire with Iranian, Qatari counterparts

    Fidan discusses US-Iran ceasefire with Iranian, Qatari counterparts

  3. Erdoğan, Trump speak after US-Iran ceasefire

    Erdoğan, Trump speak after US-Iran ceasefire

  4. Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing 'fragile' truce with US

    Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing 'fragile' truce with US

  5. Iran's defense-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon chief

    Iran's defense-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon chief
Recommended
First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor
German factory orders rise in February but energy shock looms

German factory orders rise in February but energy shock looms
14 companies go public on Borsa Istanbul in first quarter

14 companies go public on Borsa Istanbul in first quarter
Drought leads to $1.8 bln increase in gas imports: Report

Drought leads to $1.8 bln increase in gas imports: Report
European gas prices open down 20 pct on Mideast ceasefire

European gas prices open down 20 pct on Mideast ceasefire
Tourism sector urged to prioritize domestic market in 2026

Tourism sector urged to prioritize domestic market in 2026
Government provides support for SMEs in gaming industry

Government provides support for SMEs in gaming industry
WORLD Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing fragile truce with US

Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing 'fragile' truce with US

U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned the truce between Washington and Tehran remained "fragile" Wednesday as several Gulf nations endured fresh attacks just hours after the rivals agreed a two-week ceasefire.

ECONOMY First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

Two ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran agreed to reopen the waterway as part of a ceasefire deal, maritime monitor Marine Traffic said Wednesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿