Egypt unveils Great Pyramid chamber

Egypt unveils Great Pyramid chamber

CAIRO
Egypt unveils Great Pyramid chamber

Egypt’s antiquities authorities on March 2 unveiled a newly discovered, sealed-off chamber inside one of the Great Pyramids at Giza, just outside of Cairo, that dates back some 4,500 years ago.

The corridor on the northern side of the Pyramid of Khufu was discovered using modern scanning technology. It measures 9 meters (nearly 30 feet) in length and is 2 meters (over 6 feet) wide, perched above the main entrance of the pyramid.

Archaeologists do not know what the function was of the chamber, which is not accessible from the outside. In 2017, scientists announced the discovery of another sealed-off corridor, a 30-meter chamber (about 98 feet) also inside the Pyramid of Khufu.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and the country’s Minister for Tourism Ahmed Eissa, announced the discovery Thursday at an unveiling ceremony outside the pyramid. The Scan Pyramids project, an international program that uses scans to look at unexplored sections of the ancient structure, was credited for the find.

Scientists from the project, which began in 2015, attended the unveiling.

According to Christian Grosse, Professor of Non-destructive Testing at the Technical University of Munich and a leading member of the project, various scanning techniques were deployed to locate the chamber, including ultrasound measurements and ground penetrating radars. He hopes these techniques will lead to further findings within the pyramid.

‘’There are two large limestones at the end chamber, and now the question is what’s behind these stones and below the chamber,’’ Grosse said.

The Pyramid of Khufu, named after its builder, a Fourth Dynasty pharaoh who reigned from 2509 to 2483 B.C., is one of three pyramids that make up the Great Pyramids at Giza complex. The Egyptian pyramids are the only one of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World that have survived to this day.

Experts are divided over how the pyramids were constructed, so even relatively minor discoveries generate great interest. Authorities often publicly tout discoveries to attract more tourists, a major source of foreign currency for this cash-strapped Middle eastern country.

Egypt’s tourism sector suffered a long downturn after the political turmoil and violence that followed the 2011 uprising that ousted the country’s longtime autocratic President Hosni Mubarak, and further setbacks following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

WORLD Anger boils in Greece over deadly rail disaster

Anger boils in Greece over deadly rail disaster
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anger boils in Greece over deadly rail disaster

    Anger boils in Greece over deadly rail disaster

  2. Wagner chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut 'practically surrounded'

    Wagner chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut 'practically surrounded'

  3. Lesion removed from Biden's chest was cancerous: Doctor

    Lesion removed from Biden's chest was cancerous: Doctor

  4. Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

    Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

  5. Tiny Welsh island wins world stargazing fame

    Tiny Welsh island wins world stargazing fame
Recommended
Denmark’s Little Mermaid vandalized

Denmark’s Little Mermaid vandalized
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89

Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
Tiny Welsh island wins world stargazing fame

Tiny Welsh island wins world stargazing fame
Prince Harry loses home on royal estate

Prince Harry loses home on royal estate
Joni Mitchell honored at star-studded event

Joni Mitchell honored at star-studded event
Ice Age Europeans found refuge in Spain, doom in Italy

Ice Age Europeans found refuge in Spain, doom in Italy
WORLD Anger boils in Greece over deadly rail disaster

Anger boils in Greece over deadly rail disaster

Thousands of people demonstrated across Greece on March 3 to demand justice for at least 57 people killed in the country's worst rail disaster, with some protesters condemning the tragedy as "a crime".
ECONOMY Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates and Türkiye signed a free trade agreement on March 3, the Gulf country's president said, the latest step in improving ties long strained by regional disputes.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.