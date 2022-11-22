Egypt lauds new 'beginning' in ties with Türkiye: Presidency

CAIRO
A day after the Egyptian president shook hands with his Turkish counterpart for the first time in Qatar, the presidency in Cairo on Nov. 21 heralded a new "beginning" in ties with Ankara.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "confirmed the depth of historical ties between the two countries" during their brief encounter in Doha, spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement, signalling Egypt is finally ready to bridge their nine-year rift.

The Turkish presidency on Sunday released a photo of Erdoğan and Sisi sharing an enthusiastic handshake in front of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, with whom Cairo has also recently mended ties.

Relations between Cairo and Ankara turned frosty in 2013 after Sisi deposed President Mohamed Morsi and outlawed his Muslim Brotherhood.

Türkiye and Egypt held their first diplomatic talks in eight years last year.

 

