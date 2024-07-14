Education Ministry sends note to French schools

ANKARA

The Education Ministry has instructed two French schools in Türkiye to transfer their Turkish students to other institutions if they fail to meet the required conditions.

In a written statement, the French embassy in Ankara revealed ongoing negotiations with Turkish authorities.

"However, in mid-June, the Turkish side presented us with a draft agreement that goes beyond the proposals discussed so far," read the statement.

The embassy said it received a formal notice from Turkish official on July 2 concerning Lycée Français Charles de Gaulle and Lycée Français Pierre Loti.

The note stated that without a signed agreement, these schools could no longer accept Turkish students in the next academic year, necessitating the transfer of current Turkish students to Turkish schools.

Both institutions provide education from kindergarten through high school.

A video conference on July 12 between the French and Turkish foreign ministries, including representatives from the Agency for French Education Abroad, aimed to address the issue.

A delegation from Paris is scheduled to visit Türkiye to further these discussions with the Turkish Education Ministry.

"If they meet our conditions, they can continue operating," Education Minister Yusuf Tekin commented. "If not, we will follow the necessary legal procedures."

The Charles de Gaulle school informed parents about the ongoing process, acknowledging the ministry's contact regarding rumors of the school’s potential closure.

The specific negotiation topics remain unclear.

The curriculum at these high schools follows the French educational system, differing from the Turkish one, which may complicate the transfer process for current students.

In May, authorities levied an administrative fine of 21.3 million Turkish liras on five other French schools in Istanbul for jointly determining school enrollment fees and Turkish teachers' salaries in violation of the competition law.