Eastern city to apply to add city center to UNESCO list

Eastern city to apply to add city center to UNESCO list

SİVAS
Eastern city to apply to add city center to UNESCO list

Sivas Governor’s Office has initiated works to add the city center of the eastern province, which hosted many historical artifacts from the Seljuk, Ottoman and Republican periods, to the UNESCO Cultural Heritage Tentative List.

The historical square of the city center encompasses the Buruciye Madrasah, the Sivas Congress building, where Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, stayed for 108 days and which hosted a turning point in the War of Independence, the gendarmerie building, and the historical governor’s office structure. The historical square is among the places especially most visited by tourists.

After completing the preliminary preparations, an application will be made to UNESCO for the city center, which resembles an open-air museum and hosts multiple cultural structures.

Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek stated that following the inclusion of the Divriği Great Mosque in the UNESCO World Heritage List, a preliminary meeting was held to include the city center in the tentative list.

"Sivas and its surroundings are a region with a rich historical depth. Sivas is a city located on the Silk Road and the King's Road, and it has been a home to many civilizations throughout history,” Şimşek said.

"It is possible to see the traces of these civilizations in every corner of our province, especially in the city center. It is crucial for these works to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, as it is of great importance both for the promotion of these works and for the revitalization of tourism in our province," he added.

UNESCO Cultural Heritage List,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

    Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

  2. Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

    Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

  3. Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans

    Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans

  4. Six killed in China kindergarten attack

    Six killed in China kindergarten attack

  5. Airports serve over 94 million passengers

    Airports serve over 94 million passengers
Recommended
Four killed, 10 injured as van overturns in Erzincan

Four killed, 10 injured as van overturns in Erzincan
Students develop AI system recognizing traffic signboards

Students develop AI system recognizing traffic signboards
Garbage piles up around Tahtalı Stream

Garbage piles up around Tahtalı Stream
‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival

‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival
Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari

Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari
‘Kültepe excavations should carry on for minimum 5,000 years’

‘Kültepe excavations should carry on for minimum 5,000 years’
WORLD Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. began bracing for potentially punishing rains.

ECONOMY Airports serve over 94 million passengers

Airports serve over 94 million passengers

Total of 94.5 million passengers have gone through Türkiye’s airports in the first six months of 2023, data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) have shown.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.