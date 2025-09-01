Earthquake readiness top priority for Hagia Sophia renovation: Minister

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia is undergoing restoration with a primary focus on fortifying the landmark against a potential major earthquake expected in the city, Culture and Tourism Minister Nuri Ersoy has said.

The 1,500-year-old monument has entered a reinforcement and restoration phase this year, targeting its exterior facades and massive dome. The work is expected to last two to three years, while areas not under construction remain open to visitors 

“To protect the fragile mosaics in the dome, we installed a temporary covering system and have begun constructing a steel platform. Necessary measures have also been taken at the gates,” Ersoy said during a press briefing.

“Seismic safety is the top priority in this restoration. Structural assessments revealed the need for reinforcement of the dome, and this intervention will be carried out from the exterior.”

He added that once the strengthening and lead replacement works are completed, the temporary systems will be dismantled. All procedures are being conducted under the supervision of a scientific advisory board.

﻿