Early snowfall sparks tourism hopes

Özge Esen – ISTANBUL

The first snowfall of the season has dusted Türkiye’s ski resorts, giving an early taste of winter that has sparked excitement in the tourism sector and raised hopes for a thriving season ahead.

With snow piling up to over 50 centimeters in certain areas, resorts are gearing up for their official opening in December.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, significant snow accumulation was recorded in popular ski destinations such as Uludağ, Erciyes, Palandöken and Kartalkaya.

Tourism professionals are optimistic about the early snowfall, which has already led to a surge in bookings.

“The snowfall came earlier than expected, and it’s a promising start. Currently, snow thickness is around 30-45 centimeters, and we anticipate a longer season,” said Zafer Akşehirlioğlu, a resort manager in Kayseri Erciyes.

He noted that Erciyes mainly attracts international visitors, including tourists from Russia, Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Poland, with new arrivals expected from Scandinavia and the United Kingdom this year.

Similarly, Uludağ, another prominent ski destination, reported 40 centimeters of snowfall within two days. Burak Beceren, a board member of a hoteliers association, confirmed that preparations are underway, with two pistes set to open this weekend. The official resort opening is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Beceren stated that daily tickets are priced at 1,500 Turkish Liras, while seasonal unlimited tickets cost 14,500 liras.

“On average, 150,000 tickets are expected to be sold every year, and this is what we expect this year,” Beceren said. "There are options in Uludağ to suit everyone's budget."

While snowfall has brought joy to winter enthusiasts, the cost of enjoying Türkiye’s ski resorts varies widely. Average nightly accommodation prices for two people in December start at around 4,500 liras ($130) and can go as high as 25,000 liras, depending on the resort and amenities.

For New Year’s Eve, demand is particularly high, with three-night packages for two ranging from 42,000 liras to 162,000 liras in top resorts.

Industry experts report a 30 percent increase in demand for ski vacations compared to the same period last year. According to Kaan Karayal, the chairman of a booking website, economic uncertainties have influenced travelers to prioritize experiences over savings.

“People are choosing to invest in memories. This mindset is driving demand for winter vacations,” he stated, adding that Uludağ, Palandöken, Kartalkaya and Ilgaz are the most preferred locations among vacationers.