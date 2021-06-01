Eagle’s nest-like castle awaits its visitors

TUNCELI

Believed to be built in the reign of Seljuks in Anatolia, Pertek Castle in the eastern province of Tunceli awaits its visitors as Turkey is gradually reopening and returning to normal after days of strict COVID-19 restrictions.



Restored by the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century, the castle’s surroundings were flooded by Keban Dam, leaving the castle on an island five kilometers from the northern shore of the dam’s lake.



With its mesmerizing view and architectural features, displaying the engineering talent of the ancients, the castle now awaits visitors from around the country who want a glimpse of the world of the 11th century.



The castle in the middle of the blue waters can be reached after a 15-minute journey by ferry or fishing boats belonging to Pertek Municipality.



Stepping in the area where colorful flowers and various bird species are seen, visitors have the opportunity to tour the surroundings of the castle and the walls from the designated walking paths.



Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Serhat Yıldız, a local, noted that the castle is a symbol of Pertek district and fascinates visitors with its magnificence.



The castle seems so majestic that Evliya Çelebi, the Ottoman wanderer and the author of the acclaimed book “Seyahatname” (“The Book of Travels”), also featured its architectural marvels and noted that the building was once famous for its sculpture of an eagle.