Drought-resistant sunflower species developed in country’s northwest

Drought-resistant sunflower species developed in country’s northwest

EDİRNE
Drought-resistant sunflower species developed in country’s northwest

In a groundbreaking achievement, a major research institute in the northwestern city of Edirne has developed a new sunflower species extremely resilient to prevailing drought and disruptive diseases.

This new type, 1931 CL, developed by the significant seed breeding center in the region, Thrace Agricultural Research Institute (TTAE), is anticipated to serve as an alternative for producers who have faced challenges brought on by drought in recent years due to climate change.

The institution has developed a total of 50 sunflower species to date since the 1970s, according to Adnan Tülek, the head of the organization.

"The 1931 CL hybrid sunflower seed oil species received its registration this year. During the pre-registration period, it was also produced in several locations,” Tülek explained.

According to Tülek, this new species has the potential to boost production in non-irrigated locations to a great extent, with a yield potential of about 280 kilograms. For irrigated areas, this figure rises up to around 440 kilograms, he further noted.

Apart from drought, the species also has exceptional resistance to diseases including downy mildew and broomrape.

Broomrape, a totally parasitic weed, is one of the most significant pests adversely influencing sunflower output and a significant factor limiting productivity, Tülek noted, emphasizing the resistance of the new species to the damaging illness.

He also clarified that downy mildew is another disease having a disruptive effect on yield outcomes, highlighting that developing new resistant species to combat these diseases is the most cost-effective and ecologically beneficial approach.

Certified seed production of the 1931 CL species is now underway domestically, Tülek noted, unveiling their plans to make the seed available to farmers in 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Short-term rental limits in popular Athens areas take effect

Short-term rental limits in popular Athens areas take effect
LATEST NEWS

  1. Short-term rental limits in popular Athens areas take effect

    Short-term rental limits in popular Athens areas take effect

  2. No end in sight to Gaza war in new year

    No end in sight to Gaza war in new year

  3. Bulgaria, Romania join borderless Schengen zone

    Bulgaria, Romania join borderless Schengen zone

  4. 10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New Orleans: city authorities

    10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New Orleans: city authorities

  5. South Korea investigators vow to execute Yoon arrest warrant

    South Korea investigators vow to execute Yoon arrest warrant
Recommended
Türkiye welcomes new year with sparkling events across nation

Türkiye welcomes new year with sparkling events across nation
Thousands rally in Istanbul to support Palestinians

Thousands rally in Istanbul to support Palestinians
Demand for turkeys declines this New Year

Demand for turkeys declines this New Year
Mosque’s leaning minaret to be restored with pioneering method

Mosque’s leaning minaret to be restored with pioneering method
Sports, arts thrive at Türkiye’s care houses for young residents

Sports, arts thrive at Türkiye’s care houses for young residents

Istanbul-Sofia Express attracts thousands in 2024

Istanbul-Sofia Express attracts thousands in 2024
Turkish engineer goes missing from cargo ship to Singapore

Turkish engineer goes missing from cargo ship to Singapore
WORLD Short-term rental limits in popular Athens areas take effect

Short-term rental limits in popular Athens areas take effect

Limits to short-term rentals in Athens areas took effect on Wednesday as authorities seek to alleviate a housing shortage for permanent residents.
ECONOMY Fatih vessel to conduct exploration activities in new location in Black Sea

Fatih vessel to conduct exploration activities in new location in Black Sea

The Fatih drilling vessel will carry out exploration activities near the Türkiye-Bulgaria exclusive economic zone, south of the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿