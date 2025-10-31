Dried spring flows again after quakes in western Türkiye

Dried spring flows again after quakes in western Türkiye

BALIKESİR
Dried spring flows again after quakes in western Türkiye

A natural spring that had been dry for nearly 20 years has begun flowing again in the western province of Balıkesir’s Sındırgı district following the recent tremors, rekindling hopes among local farmers for the revival of long-abandoned gardens.

The spring once supplied water to fruit and vegetable gardens across several hectares.

Locals say it suddenly stopped flowing about two decades ago, drying up farmland and forcing residents to rely on tanker deliveries for irrigation.

After a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the area on Aug. 10, followed by thousands of aftershocks and the second equally strong quake on Oct. 27, the warm spring reemerged from its original source, now gushing stronger than before.

Residents believe the tremors may have reopened underground channels that had been sealed over time.

“Our water is back, thank God. It’s enough for our gardens again,” said 65-year-old local resident İsmet Akgül, recalling how the loss of the spring had devastated farming in the neighborhood and nearby settlements. “It’s not thermal or healing water, but it used to keep our gardens alive. Now, if it keeps flowing, people will start planting again.”

Another resident, İsmail Koç, said the water was flowing even more powerfully than before. “It’s coming from the same spot as years ago. Maybe it’ll stop again, maybe not — but right now it’s stronger than ever,” he said.

Since the first 6.1-magnitude quake struck Sındırgı on Aug. 10, nearly 12,000 smaller quakes have been recorded in the region.

Earth scientists voiced deep concern that the repeated tremors in the region could signal a prolonged seismic sequence, predicting aftershocks could continue for another two to three months in the region.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

    TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

  2. Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

    Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  4. French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

    French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

  5. Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights

    Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
Recommended
TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”
Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan
Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting
Erdoğan meets DEM Party MPs as anti-terror bid advances

Erdoğan meets DEM Party MPs as anti-terror bid advances
Hotel owner, 10 others get aggravated life sentences over deadly Bolu fire

Hotel owner, 10 others get aggravated life sentences over deadly Bolu fire
Türkiye set to see brief return of warm weather

Türkiye set to see brief return of warm weather
Mother offers 500,000 lira reward for missing son

Mother offers 500,000 lira reward for missing son
WORLD French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

Six people armed with military-grade weapons used explosives to break into a gold refining laboratory in Lyon, slightly injuring five employees in France's latest high-profile daytime heist.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿