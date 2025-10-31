Dried spring flows again after quakes in western Türkiye

BALIKESİR

A natural spring that had been dry for nearly 20 years has begun flowing again in the western province of Balıkesir’s Sındırgı district following the recent tremors, rekindling hopes among local farmers for the revival of long-abandoned gardens.

The spring once supplied water to fruit and vegetable gardens across several hectares.

Locals say it suddenly stopped flowing about two decades ago, drying up farmland and forcing residents to rely on tanker deliveries for irrigation.

After a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the area on Aug. 10, followed by thousands of aftershocks and the second equally strong quake on Oct. 27, the warm spring reemerged from its original source, now gushing stronger than before.

Residents believe the tremors may have reopened underground channels that had been sealed over time.

“Our water is back, thank God. It’s enough for our gardens again,” said 65-year-old local resident İsmet Akgül, recalling how the loss of the spring had devastated farming in the neighborhood and nearby settlements. “It’s not thermal or healing water, but it used to keep our gardens alive. Now, if it keeps flowing, people will start planting again.”

Another resident, İsmail Koç, said the water was flowing even more powerfully than before. “It’s coming from the same spot as years ago. Maybe it’ll stop again, maybe not — but right now it’s stronger than ever,” he said.

Since the first 6.1-magnitude quake struck Sındırgı on Aug. 10, nearly 12,000 smaller quakes have been recorded in the region.

Earth scientists voiced deep concern that the repeated tremors in the region could signal a prolonged seismic sequence, predicting aftershocks could continue for another two to three months in the region.