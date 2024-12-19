Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

MERSİN

A sweeping investigation into alleged corruption at the Customs Administration in the southern city of Mersin has led to the detention of 114 individuals, including 34 public officials, authorities said on Dec. 19.

In a statement posted on its X account, the Interior Ministry said the detentions followed a 10-month investigation conducted under the coordination of the chief public prosecutor's office in Mersin.

The operation targeted customs officials, consultants and their employees on suspicion of "providing interest," read the statement.

The investigation comes months after customs enforcement teams under the Trade Ministry seized smuggled goods worth an estimated 1 billion Turkish Liras (around $28.5 million) in Mersin.

The goods were found concealed in containers falsely declared as "humanitarian aid materials." Suspicious density detected during x-ray scans prompted a physical inspection, which uncovered the contraband.