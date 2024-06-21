Doja Cat, Post Malone to headline New York aid festival

Doja Cat, Post Malone to headline New York aid festival

NEW YORK
Doja Cat, Post Malone to headline New York aid festival

Doja Cat and Post Malone are set to headline this year's Global Citizen Festival, a marathon concert in New York City's Central Park that urges global development aid.

Country star Jelly Roll and Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro will also be among the major draws to the September 28 free concert in Manhattan that traditionally coincides with the United Nations General Assembly.

The Great Lawn in Central Park will once again host the concert, after that section of the park sustained damage during the 2023 edition of the show that went on despite a huge rainstorm.

The area reopened in April after necessary repairs, costs which festival organizers said they covered.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, along with rapper Lauryn Hill, featured as 2023's headliners.

Taking place since 2012 as world leaders gather in New York for the General Assembly, Global Citizen distributes free tickets to supporters who pledge to take actions such as sending letters to their governments in support of development aid.

The day marries musical performance with calls to increase funding against global ills including poverty and climate change.

Actor Hugh Jackman will host the show.

Doja Cat, who last partnered with Global Citizen to perform at an event in Paris, said she was excited to join forces once more and that "we all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

    UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

  2. Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

    Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

  3. Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

    Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

  4. Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

    Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

  5. Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’

    Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’
Recommended
Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’

Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’
Londons V&A celebrates Naomi Campbell, fashion legend

London's V&A celebrates Naomi Campbell, 'fashion legend'
Stonehenge not visibly damaged by protest paint

Stonehenge not visibly damaged by protest paint
Actor Donald Sutherland dead at age 88

Actor Donald Sutherland dead at age 88
Safari on foot

Safari on foot
Turkish mythology to be released as game

Turkish mythology to be released as game
‘Fancy Dance’ with Lily Gladstone balances heartbreak, humor

‘Fancy Dance’ with Lily Gladstone balances heartbreak, humor
WORLD UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

A Swiss court handed jail sentences to four members of Britain's richest family, the Hindujas, on Friday, branding them "selfish" for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion.
ECONOMY Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

In the pampas, Argentina's vast and fertile grasslands outside Buenos Aires, grain silos overflow with this year's harvest, but nobody is selling just yet.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿