Doja Cat, Post Malone to headline New York aid festival

NEW YORK

Doja Cat and Post Malone are set to headline this year's Global Citizen Festival, a marathon concert in New York City's Central Park that urges global development aid.

Country star Jelly Roll and Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro will also be among the major draws to the September 28 free concert in Manhattan that traditionally coincides with the United Nations General Assembly.

The Great Lawn in Central Park will once again host the concert, after that section of the park sustained damage during the 2023 edition of the show that went on despite a huge rainstorm.

The area reopened in April after necessary repairs, costs which festival organizers said they covered.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, along with rapper Lauryn Hill, featured as 2023's headliners.

Taking place since 2012 as world leaders gather in New York for the General Assembly, Global Citizen distributes free tickets to supporters who pledge to take actions such as sending letters to their governments in support of development aid.

The day marries musical performance with calls to increase funding against global ills including poverty and climate change.

Actor Hugh Jackman will host the show.

Doja Cat, who last partnered with Global Citizen to perform at an event in Paris, said she was excited to join forces once more and that "we all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity."