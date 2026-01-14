Hamas to elect first leader since Sinwar killed by Israel

Hamas to elect first leader since Sinwar killed by Israel

GAZA CITY
Hamas to elect first leader since Sinwar killed by Israel

Hamas is preparing to hold internal elections to rebuild its leadership, decimated by Israeli killings during the war in Gaza, sources in the group have told AFP.

With international powers and Israel pushing for it to be disarmed and have no role in Gaza's future governance, its new leaders will face an uncertain future.

The group also rules over a territory devastated by two years of war, with its more than two million residents facing dire humanitarian conditions, and Israeli troops still occupying much of the Strip.

"Internal preparations are still ongoing in order to hold the elections at the appropriate time in areas where conditions on the ground allow it," a Hamas leader told AFP.

The vote is expected to take place "in the first months of 2026."

The leadership renewal process includes the formation of a new 50-member Shura Council, a consultative body dominated by religious figures.

Its members are selected every four years by Hamas' three branches: the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and the movement's external leadership.

That council is responsible, also every four years, for electing the 18-member political bureau and its chief, who serves as Hamas's overall leader.

Another Hamas source close to the process said the timing of the political bureau elections remains uncertain "given the circumstances our people are going through."

After Israel killed former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July 2024, the group chose its then-Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar as his successor. Israel accused Sinwar of masterminding the Oct. 7 attack.

He too was killed by Israeli forces in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, three months after Haniyeh's assassination.

Hamas then opted for an interim five-member leadership committee based in Qatar, postponing the appointment of a single leader until elections are held and given the risk of being targeted by Israel.

All the sources spoken to by AFP mentioned two frontrunners to head its political bureau: Khalil al-Hayya and Khaled Meshaal.

Hayya, a Gaza native and Hamas's chief negotiator in ceasefire talks, has held senior roles since at least 2006, according to the U.S.-based NGO the Counter Extremism Project (CEP).

Meshaal, who led the Political Bureau from 2004 to 2017, has never lived in Gaza. He was born in the West Bank in 1956.

The CEP says he oversaw Hamas' evolution into a political-military hybrid. He currently heads the movement's diaspora office.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

    Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

  2. Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

    Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

  3. Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

    Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

  4. Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

    Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

  5. US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

    US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
Recommended
Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure
US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
2025 was third hottest year on record: EU, US experts

2025 was third hottest year on record: EU, US experts
ICJ genocide case flawed and unfounded: Myanmar

ICJ genocide case 'flawed and unfounded': Myanmar
Over 20 killed in train accident at China-backed project in Thailand

Over 20 killed in train accident at China-backed project in Thailand
WORLD Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy announced Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

ECONOMY Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Media and advertising investments in Türkiye surged to 213 billion Turkish Liras ($4.94 billion) in 2024, yet nearly three-quarters of this spending flowed abroad.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿