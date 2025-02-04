'Dog Man' takes No 1 at box office

'Dog Man' takes No 1 at box office

NEW YORK
Dog Man takes No 1 at box office

DreamWorks Animation's “Dog Man” fetched $36 million in ticket sales at the weekend box office, according to studio estimates on Feb. 2, making it the biggest debut yet in 2025.

It was a big opening for the Universal Pictures release adapted from the popular graphic novel series by author Dav Pilkey. The big-screen launch for the cartoon canine was produced for a modest $40 million.

The horror comedy “Companion,” from Warner Bros. and New Line, also opened well, with $9.5 million in 3,285 locations. Drew Hancock’s sci-fi tinged film set in the near future is about a group of friends on a weekend lakeside getaway.

“Companion,” starring Sophie Thatcher, was lightly marketed and made for just $10 million. It will depend on glowing reviews and strong word of mouth to keep drawing moviegoers in the coming weeks.

Last week’s top film, Mel Gibson’s “Flight Risk,” dropped steeply in its second weekend. The action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg fell to fifth place with $5.6 million. Domestically, it has collected $20.9 million for Lionsgate.

One of the early year’s standout successes has been Sony Pictures’ “One of Them Days,” the R-rated comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA. Though comedies have had a hard time in theaters in recent years, “One of Them Days” has proven a exception. The well-reviewed movie earned $5.6 million over the weekend, bringing its three-week total to $34.5 million – a stellar result for a movie that cost $14 million to make.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ponzi scheme founders face over 45,000 years in prison

Ponzi scheme founders face over 45,000 years in prison
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ponzi scheme founders face over 45,000 years in prison

    Ponzi scheme founders face over 45,000 years in prison

  2. Türkiye’s Aegean cities to hold emergency meeting amid earthquakes

    Türkiye’s Aegean cities to hold emergency meeting amid earthquakes

  3. 488 lighthouses across Türkiye undergoing restoration

    488 lighthouses across Türkiye undergoing restoration

  4. Aydın’s skilled artichoke peelers bring big earnings

    Aydın’s skilled artichoke peelers bring big earnings

  5. Türkiye’s largest high school complex opens in Istanbul

    Türkiye’s largest high school complex opens in Istanbul
Recommended
Hatay’s cuisine, culture, arts kept alive in local markets

Hatay’s cuisine, culture, arts kept alive in local markets
Birdwatcher captures rare species in Samandağ

Birdwatcher captures rare species in Samandağ
A 1714 Stradivarius violin up for auction

A 1714 Stradivarius violin up for auction
Monumental task of restoring Rubens paintings

Monumental task of restoring Rubens paintings
Juliette Binoche to head Cannes jury

Juliette Binoche to head Cannes jury
AI-generated ancient city documentary screened

AI-generated ancient city documentary screened
WORLD Top climate scientist declares 2C climate goal dead

Top climate scientist declares 2C climate goal 'dead'

Holding long-term global warming to two degrees Celsius — the fallback target of the Paris climate accord — is now "impossible," according to a stark new analysis published by leading scientists.
ECONOMY Trump in no rush to speak with Chinas Xi despite tariff battle

Trump in 'no rush' to speak with China's Xi despite tariff battle

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was not in a hurry to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, despite expectations that they would hold talks after announcing tit-for-tat tariffs in a growing trade conflict.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿