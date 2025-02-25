Does revival or retirement await James Bond at Amazon?

Amazon’s takeover of the iconic James Bond franchise has raised concerns, with many wondering what the future holds for 007. After months of negotiations, Amazon now controls the destiny of the world’s best-known spy, as the Broccoli family, who previously oversaw the franchise, has ceded creative control.

Meanwhile, articles in The Times and The Telegraph newspapers declared that James Bond will "never" be the same.

The deal has sparked debate in the U.K., with some questioning whether Amazon’s involvement will change the essence of Bond. The company’s intentions remain unclear, but experts suggest Amazon will aim for a return on its $8.45 billion investment in MGM by creating spin-offs, prequels, and merchandising opportunities.

The Broccolis, who have managed Bond since the 1960s, have resisted ideas that could dilute the brand, such as spin-offs. But Amazon is known for creating expansive franchises like Marvel and Super Mario, potentially introducing new characters and storylines.

Despite these changes, some fear that Bond could lose its identity in the pursuit of mass appeal. There are also concerns about the character becoming too “woke,” with recent films softening Bond's traditionally tough persona.

While Amazon may opt to skip theater releases and go straight to streaming, there’s still a large fanbase eagerly awaiting the next installment. The question remains: Will Bond thrive under Amazon's corporate vision or lose the magic that made him a cinematic icon?

The last instalment was "No Time to Die," the 25th James Bond movie and Craig's swan song, which made $775 million in the box office.

