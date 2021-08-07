Documentary on Turkish coffee to be screened in 6 US cities

  • August 07 2021 07:00:00

Documentary on Turkish coffee to be screened in 6 US cities

WASHINGTON
Documentary on Turkish coffee to be screened in 6 US cities

The Turkish coffee will be promoted in the U.S. through a documentary filmed by a Turkish foundation in seven cities of the country where the strong drink is prepared in different ways.

The documentary titled “Turkish Coffee Tales of Anatolia” will be screened by the Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation on the occasion of World Turkish Coffee Day on Dec. 5.

The documentary will be presented at art shows by a micro art artist, Hasan Kale, in major US cities, including New York, Washington DC, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco.

A nearly one-hour documentary was shot in the provinces of Mardin, Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep, Karabük, Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, and Nevşehir to tell the presentations and stories of Turkish coffee to foreign societies.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, foundation head Gizem Salcigil White said: “We have been promoting the Turkish coffee, a 500-year-old brand, in the US and different countries for 12 years.”

“Our aim is to explain the value of Turkish coffee abroad and to increase the demand for it. We want Turkish coffee to reach the value it deserves,” White said.


promotion,

SPORTS Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in womens welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

MOST POPULAR

  1. Six arrested for ‘starting fires’ in Muğla

    Six arrested for ‘starting fires’ in Muğla

  2. Turkey records worrying spike in COVID-19 cases

    Turkey records worrying spike in COVID-19 cases

  3. Experts concerned about consuming fish from Marmara Sea

    Experts concerned about consuming fish from Marmara Sea

  4. Number of fully vaccinated people still low, says minister

    Number of fully vaccinated people still low, says minister

  5. It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader

    It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader
Recommended
Schliemann’s destruction still in Troy after 150 years

Schliemann’s destruction still in Troy after 150 years
Master woodworker wants to open museum for his collection

Master woodworker wants to open museum for his collection
Italy wins US case as it seeks to reclaim marble statue

Italy wins US case as it seeks to reclaim marble statue
Geological analysis explains durability of Stonehenge megaliths

Geological analysis explains durability of Stonehenge megaliths
Gaza’s first rock band, Osprey V, takes wing

Gaza’s first rock band, Osprey V, takes wing
District on ancient city searching for new place

District on ancient city searching for new place
WORLD Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

Britain has warned all U.K. nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately due to the "worsening security situation" as fighting intensifies.
ECONOMY Getir signs sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Getir signs sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Turkey's on-demand delivery pioneer Getir has sealed a three-year sponsorship deal with English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur, the club and company announced on Aug. 6. 
SPORTS Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in womens welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

World champion Turkish boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli made history at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 7 by winning the gold medal in women's welterweight.