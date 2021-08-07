Documentary on Turkish coffee to be screened in 6 US cities

WASHINGTON

The Turkish coffee will be promoted in the U.S. through a documentary filmed by a Turkish foundation in seven cities of the country where the strong drink is prepared in different ways.

The documentary titled “Turkish Coffee Tales of Anatolia” will be screened by the Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation on the occasion of World Turkish Coffee Day on Dec. 5.

The documentary will be presented at art shows by a micro art artist, Hasan Kale, in major US cities, including New York, Washington DC, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco.

A nearly one-hour documentary was shot in the provinces of Mardin, Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep, Karabük, Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, and Nevşehir to tell the presentations and stories of Turkish coffee to foreign societies.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, foundation head Gizem Salcigil White said: “We have been promoting the Turkish coffee, a 500-year-old brand, in the US and different countries for 12 years.”

“Our aim is to explain the value of Turkish coffee abroad and to increase the demand for it. We want Turkish coffee to reach the value it deserves,” White said.





