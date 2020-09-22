Doctors’ association stands correct in its warnings on pandemic: CHP leader

ANKARA

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) has been correctly warning citizens on the pandemic, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on Sept. 22.

Kılıçdaroğlu visited the association in a bid to show solidarity following the criticisms of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Leader Devlet Bahçeli against the TTB.

Reacting to Bahçeli’s remarks, in which he called for the closure of the TTB, the CHP leader said, “Those who fight COVID-19 become terrorists, right? This is downright ridiculous.”

“Every segment of the society is in serious concern during the pandemic phase. The actors that will alleviate this concern are not politicians, not the police, but healthcare workers. We owe gratitude to all healthcare professionals,” he told reporters after the visit.

“A total of 97 healthcare workers died, 41 of them were doctors,” he said, emphasizing the fact that it is the doctors who will warn the government since the issue is a health problem.

“The healthcare professionals should make these warnings. The TTB does not commit crimes, it warns the administrators. They warn the rulers who endanger the health of the public,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The MHP leader earlier targeted the TTB for its criticism towards the government over its management of the pandemic as the association asked for more effective measures. “It must be closed, and legal action must be taken against its executives,” Bahçeli had said.

“The treacherous establishment that is the Turkish Medical Association would wear black ribbons at all health institutions to draw attention to the so-called increasing cases and the people and healthcare professionals who lost their lives. This attempt is a poisonous and tragic conspiracy,” Bahçeli said on Sept. 18.

“The Turkish Medical Association is as dangerous as the coronavirus itself as it spreads fear,” he said.