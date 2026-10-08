Diyarbakır ready to host the Culture Route Festival

ANKARA

Events will take place throughout Diyarbakır’s historic center, including at venues inside the İçkale Museum Complex and other cultural spaces.

The Türkiye Culture Route Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, will be held in Diyarbakır from Oct. 10 to 18.



The city will host the festival for the fifth time, with a wide range of events scheduled over nine days, including concerts, exhibitions, theater performances, talks, traditional arts workshops and activities for children.



The historic center of Diyarbakır, surrounded by city walls, the İçkale Museum Complex and various cultural and artistic venues across the city will serve as festival venues.



Gamze Cizreli will host the gastronomy program in Diyarbakır as part of the festival. The program will feature Michelin Guide-listed chef Ömür Akkor, Michelin Guide Dubai-listed chef Erşan Yılmaz, Mahir Nazlıcan, Çiğdem Seferoğlu, chefs Burcu Önal, Gökhan Ali Çamkerten and Emre Murat, writer and culinary culture researcher Silva Özyerli, gastronomy writer Ebru Erke, Müge Akgün and Emine Tunadan.



The gastronomy events will introduce visitors to Diyarbakır’s local dishes, regional products and culinary traditions.



More than 40 venues will be included on the gastronomy route throughout the festival. These venues will offer a variety of flavors ranging from local dishes and kebabs to traditional desserts and regional products.



Throughout the program, culinary experts will also share their experiences with visitors and introduce different elements of Diyarbakır’s dining culture.



Free concerts will be held at Nevruz Park during the festival. Performers will include Hakan Altun, Mert Demir, Sefo, Sagopa Kajmer, Poizi, Derya Uluğ, Bengü, Murat Boz and Fatma Turgut.



Diyarbakır’s historic and cultural character will be captured through photography during FotoMaraton Diyarbakır and FotoMaraton Çocuk events.



The Diyarbakır Archaeology Museum will host the “Art Exhibition to Encourage Martyrs’ Families and Veterans to Engage in Art and Life Through Art” and the “Living Heritage Talk: Islamic Calligraphy and Calligrapher Hamid Aytaç.”



Cahit Sıtkı Tarancı, a prominent figure in Turkish literature and a native son of Diyarbakır, will be commemorated as part of a program marking the 70th anniversary of his death.