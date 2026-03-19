Divers unveil 2,400-year-old historic structures beneath Diyarbakır dam

Divers unveil 2,400-year-old historic structures beneath Diyarbakır dam

DİYARBAKIR
Divers unveil 2,400-year-old historic structures beneath Diyarbakır dam

Divers have captured striking underwater images of ancient structures dating back around 2,400 years in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır’s historic Eğil district, revealing a long-lost settlement beneath a modern dam reservoir.

For centuries, the area has served as a crossroads of civilizations, from the Hurri-Mitanni kingdom to the Roman and Byzantine empires.

Today, much of that history lies beneath the waters of the Dicle Dam, completed in 1997.

As the reservoir filled, it swallowed entire neighborhoods, religious landmarks and centuries-old architecture.

Authorities had relocated some of the most significant religious sites before the waters rose.

In 1995, workers moved the tombs of the prophets Zulkifl and Elyesa to higher ground.

But many other structures, including cemeteries and educational complexes, remained in place and now rest underwater.

During a recent training dive, gendarmerie search and rescue teams recorded remarkably well-preserved remains, including rock-cut tombs, a mosque, a madrasa and a bathhouse.

Professor İrfan Yıldız from Dicle University said the images confirm that the submerged buildings have retained their structural integrity despite decades underwater.

According to Yıldız, during periods of drought, when water levels recede, the outlines of some structures become visible again.

He pointed out that the site holds layers of history shaped by successive empires, making it a rare archaeological record.

Experts now see the site as a strong candidate for underwater archaeological exploration, a field that continues to grow in Türkiye.

Researchers believe further studies could uncover new insights into the region’s ancient past — hidden for decades beneath the surface.

 

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