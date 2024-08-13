Disney Legends honored at ceremony

Disney Legends honored at ceremony

ANAHEIM, Calif.
Disney Legends honored at ceremony

Disney bestowed “legends” status on 14 artists, including Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett and Miley Cyrus, who have shaped the company.

The honorees, who the company says have had a “significant impact” on Disney’s legacy, include director James Cameron, iconic film composer John Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Ripa, among several others.

This year's class of Disney Legends was inducted into the company's version of the hall of fame in a ceremony on Aug. 11 at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California, as a part of the D23 fan convention. Ryan Seacrest hosted the show, which will be available to stream Monday on Disney+.

Ford, who was the first to accept the award, called himself an “assistant storyteller," noting the many contributions of his collaborators to his career. He got emotional as he thanked Disney CEO Bob Iger, who presented him with the award, for his professional guidance and friendship.

The “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” actor will have his signature and handprints done up again more than 20 years after he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The revered actor is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming “Captain America: Brave New World.”

Cyrus got emotional as she accepted the award after country singer Lainey Wilson warmed the crowd up with a rousing performance of “The Best of Both Worlds” from Cyrus' breakout show, “Hannah Montana.” “Legends get scared, too. I'm scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway. All of you can do that every single day. It's legendary to be afraid and do it anyway,” Cyrus said. “There's no such thing as failure when you try.”

The “Flowers” singer, who rose to fame after starring as the titular popstar in “Hannah Montana” in 2006, is the youngest recipient of the Legends honor. Following her time on the sitcom, Cyrus has had a long-running career in music, winning her first Grammy Award in February.

Bassett, who appeared in “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” reunited with the film's director, Ryan Coogler, who presented her with the honor. Bassett also stars in ABC’s “9-1-1.”

“To the fans, you are the magic," Bassett said. “There are not enough words to let you know how much I appreciate you, how much I love you. I stand here today because you bought the tickets, you have watched the television shows, you have cheered me on my best days and lifted me up on the more difficult ones.”

Lindsay Lohan and Jodie Foster joined forces to present Curtis with her award. Foster said her “bestie” was “inventive, fearless and full of surprises" before bestowing old-fashioned Mickey Mouse ears upon Curtis.

“Legends aren't born, they're created,” Curtis said. “They're created and nurtured and taught and educated and then they make art and then we connect.”

Curtis has appeared in her share of projects under The Walt Disney Studios banner, from “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” to “You Again.” She is set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel of the fan-favorite movie “Freaky Friday,” opposite Lohan. Curtis and Lohan surprised fans at Friday’s D23 presentation and shared a first look at “Freakier Friday.”

Ford stepped back out on stage to honor Williams, who created the iconic scores of Ford's “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” movies, as well as "Jurassic Park" and “Jaws,” among several others. Williams has created the “soundtrack of our lives,” Ford said.

The Pacific Symphony performed a medley of music Williams, who was not in attendance, composed specially for the occasion.

Kate Winslet and Zoe Saldaña, the stars of “Titanic” and “Avatar,” respectively, teamed up to celebrate James Cameron.

