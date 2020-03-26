Disinfecting streets with chemicals harms environment, say experts

  • March 26 2020 13:13:00

Disinfecting streets with chemicals harms environment, say experts

Ece Çelik – ISTANBUL
Disinfecting streets with chemicals harms environment, say experts

DHA Photo

As all streets across Turkey are being disinfected against the coronavirus, environmental associations and experts say that the disinfection measures using chemicals will damage the ecosystem by killing all bacteria, rather than reducing the risk of disease transmission.

Twenty-nine environmental and professional associations across the country have released a statement to explain the harm of washing cities with chemicals.

Energy and climate expert Önder Algedik from 350 Ankara, an Ankara-based environmental NGO, who prepared the text, drew attention to the chemical hazard in disinfectants.

“Municipalities are washing the city squares with liquids containing a wide variety of chemicals. So where are these chemicals going? These substances dry the tree roots, kill a large number of bacteria and microorganisms. So, it disrupts the ecosystem,” she said.

“Municipalities’ moves to show off without consulting public health experts cause great damage to the ecological cycle,” she noted.

Public health expert Kayıhan Pala emphasized that washing the streets with different chemicals during the pandemic period would not be beneficial to break the chain of infection.

Referring to the need for local governments to take more care in collecting waste, Pala said that energy should not be spent on works that do not help combat the epidemic.

“There are millions of viruses and bacteria in the world. It is not possible to destroy all of these in terms of the sustainability of the ecosystem. Municipalities should not move away from the light of science while conducting their works,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

  2. Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

    Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

  3. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  4. Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding

    Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding

  5. Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

    Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport
Recommended
Ankara Jazz Festival to be held online on 24th year

Ankara Jazz Festival to be held online on 24th year
Water levels in Istanbul dams drop

Water levels in Istanbul dams drop
Online gaming booms as virus lockdowns keep millions at home

Online gaming booms as virus lockdowns keep millions at home
Croatias Dubrovnik home to ancient quarantine facilities

Croatia's Dubrovnik home to ancient quarantine facilities
Prison guard teaches badminton to inmates

Prison guard teaches badminton to inmates
Visually impaired students play curling using motion sensors

Visually impaired students play curling using motion sensors
WORLD Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Coronavirus cases across the globe jumped on March 26 as Japan planned to set up a special virus task force and New Zealand went under lockdown.
ECONOMY Turkish Wealth Fund, Chinese insurance agency ink deal

Turkish Wealth Fund, Chinese insurance agency ink deal

The Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF) and China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.