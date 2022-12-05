Dior showcases fashion in shadow of pyramids

Dior showcases fashion in shadow of pyramids

CAIRO
Dior showcases fashion in shadow of pyramids

French fashion house Dior on Dec. 3 held its first show at Egypt’s ancient Giza pyramids, presenting its 2023 fall men’s collection in the shadow of the millennia-old tombs.

Dwarfed by the vast Giza necropolis, their imposing ridges illuminated by white light for the show, models showcased the collection titled “Celestial.”

Dec. 3’s show was the second by a European fashion house to use Ancient Egyptian heritage sites as a backdrop this year.

In October, Italian designer Stefano Ricci showcased his most recent collection at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor.

Egypt’s Giza necropolis, just west of the capital Cairo, has in recent years played host to ever-grander events, including pop concerts and contemporary art exhibitions, as the North African country seeks to project a revitalized image to draw in new tourism and business.

Media entrepreneur Amy Mowafi said events like Dior’s “put Egypt on the map as a new hub for creativity and design” where creators can draw on “seven thousand years of inspiration.”

WORLD 3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sweden extradites PKK member to Türkiye

    Sweden extradites PKK member to Türkiye

  2. Türkiye to complete 30-kilometer-deep security corridor: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to complete 30-kilometer-deep security corridor: Erdoğan

  3. MİDLAS successfully passes 1st series of tests

    MİDLAS successfully passes 1st series of tests

  4. Fury forecasts ‘biggest year of career’

    Fury forecasts ‘biggest year of career’

  5. Kılıçdaroğlu unveils economic program for CHP

    Kılıçdaroğlu unveils economic program for CHP
Recommended
As chatbot sophistication grows, AI debate intensifies

As chatbot sophistication grows, AI debate intensifies
Historic crown to be modified for Charles III coronation

Historic crown to be modified for Charles III coronation
Art of noise: UK project aims to save lost sounds

Art of noise: UK project aims to save lost sounds
Fans’ wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar

Fans’ wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar
French author Dominique Lapierre dies at 91

French author Dominique Lapierre dies at 91
Let them eat bread: The origins of the baguette

Let them eat bread: The origins of the baguette
WORLD 3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country’s ambitious space program, state TV reported.

ECONOMY Automotive market expanded 37 percent in November

Automotive market expanded 37 percent in November

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased by 36.7 percent in November from a year ago to 82,300.

SPORTS Doncic, Hardaway carry Mavs over Knicks

Doncic, Hardaway carry Mavs over Knicks

Dallas star Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr took it to the New York Knicks in the third quarter on Dec. 3 on the way to a 121-100 NBA victory at Madison Square Garden.