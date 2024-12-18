Digital addiction fuels anxiety disorders among youth in Türkiye: Watchdog

ANKARA

The Turkish media watchdog has expressed concerns about the detrimental effects of digital dependency on children and youth, warning that excessive screen time and social media use are contributing to "FOMO" (fear of missing out) and "virtual autism."

Deniz Güler, the deputy chair of Türkiye’s Radio and Television Supreme Council, highlighted findings from their research on the educational, psychological and social effects of digitalization on children.

Güler stated that 71 percent of young people access news through social media, even though general trust in these platforms is low.

Social media remains the most trusted source of information among youth, followed by television and online news sites.

Güler warned about the long-term consequences of digital addiction, saying, “Excessive use of digital devices, the constant need to be online, screen addiction and FOMO are causing psychological issues. These problems disrupt children’s sleep patterns, significantly heighten anxiety levels and damage their self-esteem.”

He also pointed out the impact of idealized images on social media, leading children to feel inadequate, experience low self-esteem and develop body image issues.

Radiye Sezer Katırcıoğlu, chair of the parliament’s children’s rights subcommittee, highlighted the growing concern over "virtual autism," a condition characterized by delayed communication, decreased emotional responsiveness, and a diminished connection to the outside world, resulting from early and excessive screen exposure in young children.

Mehmet Dinç, head of Türkiye’s Green Crescent Society, reported a significant rise in applications to the organization’s counseling centers for gambling and internet addiction, with inquiries increasing from 24 percent in 2020 to 36 percent in 2024. Additionally, cases of internet addiction grew from 5 percent to 6.2 percent during the same period. This year, gambling and internet addiction surpassed substance abuse inquiries.

In response to growing concerns over digital dependency among youth, Türkiye is examining potential regulations for social media usage among individuals under 16.

Youth profile by UNFPA, Hacettepe University

The 2023 Türkiye Youth Study conducted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Hacettepe University’s Institute of Population Studies (HÜNEE), unveiled critical data on young people’s lives, education and social behaviors.

The study surveyed nearly 1,300 young people aged 15-24 across 67 of the country's 81 provinces and found that 92 percent of youth use social media, with Instagram, TikTok and X being the most popular platforms.

Social media was the primary source of information on key issues, with 88 percent learning about violence against women, 69 percent gaining insights into sexual and reproductive health, 64 percent understanding child marriage and 61 percent exploring youth-related violence through these platforms.

Another area of concern was employment, with the study revealing that 42 percent of respondents are employed, while 20 percent are not engaged in education, employment, or any training programs.