Depp’s band donates concert earnings to quake zone

LOS ANGELES

Hollywood Vampires band, which brings together actor Johnny Depp and legendary rock musicians Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, has announced that they would donate all the earnings of the concert they will give in Istanbul on June 10 to quake survivors of the Feb. 6 disaster.

The band, which will meet with their fans in Istanbul Life Park on June 10, released a video to show “they did not forget the victims of the earthquake,” which jolted Türkiye’s south in early February and claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people.

“We are coming to Istanbul Life Park on June 10. We donated all the income of the concert to the DEC’s [Disasters Emergency Committee] earthquake relief fund in order to contribute to the collection of targeted aid and reduce the impact of devastating earthquakes in which many innocent people lost their lives,” Cooper and Perry said in their video message.

Being among the first responders providing emergency aid including medical care, shelter, food and water, the DEC continues to collect aid within the donation campaign it initiated just after the quakes.

Following the Feb. 6 quakes that devastated the southern provinces, many celebrities contributed to donation campaigns.

U.S. rock band Pearl Jam had announced that they would give a signed copy of the poster of their 1996 concert in Istanbul as a gift to one of their fans who donates to the disaster zone.

Hollywood Vampires band takes its name from a rock club that was opened in the 70s by Cooper, the legendary drummer of The Who and one of the most important figures in rock history. In the group, Depp both sings and plays bass guitar, rhythm and keyboards.

On May 29, the group announced they postponed their U.S. tour dates due to the actor’s ankle injury.

“We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three U.S. tour dates coming this week,” said a statement

“Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel,” it added.

“He is devastated by this turn of events but looks forward to resting up so all vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”