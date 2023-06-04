Depp’s band donates concert earnings to quake zone

Depp’s band donates concert earnings to quake zone

LOS ANGELES
Depp’s band donates concert earnings to quake zone

Hollywood Vampires band, which brings together actor Johnny Depp and legendary rock musicians Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, has announced that they would donate all the earnings of the concert they will give in Istanbul on June 10 to quake survivors of the Feb. 6 disaster.

The band, which will meet with their fans in Istanbul Life Park on June 10, released a video to show “they did not forget the victims of the earthquake,” which jolted Türkiye’s south in early February and claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people.

“We are coming to Istanbul Life Park on June 10. We donated all the income of the concert to the DEC’s [Disasters Emergency Committee] earthquake relief fund in order to contribute to the collection of targeted aid and reduce the impact of devastating earthquakes in which many innocent people lost their lives,” Cooper and Perry said in their video message.

Being among the first responders providing emergency aid including medical care, shelter, food and water, the DEC continues to collect aid within the donation campaign it initiated just after the quakes.

Following the Feb. 6 quakes that devastated the southern provinces, many celebrities contributed to donation campaigns.

U.S. rock band Pearl Jam had announced that they would give a signed copy of the poster of their 1996 concert in Istanbul as a gift to one of their fans who donates to the disaster zone.

Hollywood Vampires band takes its name from a rock club that was opened in the 70s by Cooper, the legendary drummer of The Who and one of the most important figures in rock history. In the group, Depp both sings and plays bass guitar, rhythm and keyboards.

On May 29, the group announced they postponed their U.S. tour dates due to the actor’s ankle injury.

“We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three U.S. tour dates coming this week,” said a statement

“Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel,” it added.

“He is devastated by this turn of events but looks forward to resting up so all vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

WORLD China warns NATO-like alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific

China warns 'NATO-like' alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific
LATEST NEWS

  1. China warns 'NATO-like' alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific

    China warns 'NATO-like' alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific

  2. Biden signs debt ceiling bill that averts unprecedented default

    Biden signs debt ceiling bill that averts unprecedented default

  3. Strike kills girl, injures 22 in Dnipro: Ukraine officials

    Strike kills girl, injures 22 in Dnipro: Ukraine officials

  4. Indian railways minister says signaling system error led to crash

    Indian railways minister says signaling system error led to crash

  5. New York, a hub for illicit art trafficking

    New York, a hub for illicit art trafficking
Recommended
New York, a hub for illicit art trafficking

New York, a hub for illicit art trafficking
Billy Joel to end record-breaking concert series

Billy Joel to end record-breaking concert series
Kim Cattrall to appear in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

Kim Cattrall to appear in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel
Purrfect for Persians: Tehrans meowseum

Purrfect for Persians: Tehran's 'meowseum'
London Design Biennale explores new collaboration

London Design Biennale explores new collaboration
Animated Spider-Man back with arthouse sequel

Animated Spider-Man back with 'arthouse' sequel
WORLD China warns NATO-like alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific

China warns 'NATO-like' alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific

China's defence minister warned Sunday against establishing NATO-like military alliances in the Asia-Pacific, saying they would plunge the region into a "whirlpool" of conflict.

ECONOMY Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta has ramped up its Quest virtual reality headgear line, just days before Apple is expected to put its spin on the headset market.

SPORTS Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray will be looking to end the season on a high when it hosts archrival Fenerbahçe in an Intercontinental Derby on June 4.