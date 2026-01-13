Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

ISTANBUL
A public prosecutor shot and wounded a judge inside an Istanbul courthouse on Jan. 13 before being tackled by a prisoner assigned to the building’s service staff, local media reported.

The shooting occurred around noon at the Istanbul Regional Court of Appeals in the Kartal district. Prosecutor Muhammet Çağatay Kılıçaslan reportedly opened fire on judge Aslı Kahraman of the court’s 23rd criminal chamber while the two were in an office.

According to reports, a second shot was prevented by Yakup Karadağ, a convict from the Maltepe Open Penitentiary who was working at the courthouse as a tea server. Karadağ intervened after the first shot, subduing Kılıçaslan before he could fire again.

Kahraman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, while reports indicate she was struck in the leg.

Kılıçaslan was detained at the scene. Crime scene investigation teams remained at the courthouse afternoon to process the office where the shooting took place.

While a motive has not been officially established, private broadcaster NTV reported that the prosecutor and the judge had previously been in a relationship. The chief prosecutor’s office in Istanbul has launched an investigation into the incident.

