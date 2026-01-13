CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

ANKARA
CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

Main opposition leader Özgür Özel has announced that his Republican People’s Party (CHP) will propose raising the lowest pension to the level of minimum wage, vowing to continue to exert efforts to better their standard of living.

Özel addressed CHP deputies during a weekly gathering in parliament on Jan. 13 to explain his party’s position regarding economic problems, particularly over lowest retirement pension and minimum wage.

“The [ruling] Justice and Development Party [AKP] is hostile to the pensioners and friendly to the rich. Since coming to power in 2002, the AKP has preferred not to give the pensioners a share of economic growth,” Özel stated.

Recalling that CHP lawmakers continue a sit-in protest at the parliament for the rights of the pensioners for the past six days Özel said, stressing that the AKP is very unhappy with this because they don’t want this issue to maintain its place on the country’s agenda.

“There is one word President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has forgotten recently: The pensioners,” Özel stated.

The lowest pension was one and a half times more than minimum wage before the AKP came to power but now it is significantly less than it, Özel said, stressing that all political parties, including AKP’s main ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), are not happy with the recent increase of lowest pension.

“Therefore, we have a historic opportunity. Let’s stand together for our pensioners at the parliament and let’s equalize the lowest pension with the minimum wage,” he said.

The minimum wage is currently 28,075 Turkish Liras and the lowest pension is expected to be raised to around 20,000 liras through a legal amendment this week.

pension hike,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

    Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

  2. Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

    Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

  3. Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

    Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

  4. Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

    Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

  5. US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

    US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
Recommended
CHP leader renews his calls for normalization in politics

CHP leader renews his calls for normalization in politics
DEM Party delegation visits CHPs Özel to discuss anti-terror bid

DEM Party delegation visits CHP's Özel to discuss anti-terror bid
Parliament approves 2026 budget in chaotic session

Parliament approves 2026 budget in chaotic session
DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended

DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended
DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry

DEM Party to expand peace bid talks with AKP, Justice Ministry
CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader

CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader
WORLD Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy announced Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

ECONOMY Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Media and advertising investments in Türkiye surged to 213 billion Turkish Liras ($4.94 billion) in 2024, yet nearly three-quarters of this spending flowed abroad.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿