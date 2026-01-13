Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Domestic investors’ equity holdings grew 32.1 percent year-on-year to 4.76 trillion Turkish Liras ($110 billion) last year, according to the “Financial Market Summary Data 2025” compiled by the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TSPB) from the Central Bank and the Central Securities Depository (MKK).

Their total financial assets expanded 48 percent to 44.2 trillion liras.

With annual inflation recorded at 30.9 percent, the increase in equity holdings slightly outpaced price growth.

MKK figures show that foreign investors’ equity holdings, which stood at 2.11 trillion liras in 2024, rose 28.6 percent to reach 2.71 trillion liras in 2025. At year-end, Türkiye’s total equity portfolio was valued at 7.47 trillion liras, of which 36.3 percent belonged to foreign investors (including non-free float shares) and 63.7 percent to domestic investors.

Domestic investors’ private eurobond holdings surged 92 percent to 1.84 trillion liras, while public eurobond holdings climbed 29 percent to exceed 2.35 trillion liras.

The Central Bank data further indicate that lira-denominated deposits rose 34 percent from 11.65 trillion liras in 2024 to 15.64 trillion liras in 2025. Foreign currency deposits increased more modestly, up 2 percent to 5.86 trillion liras.

Private sector debt securities in domestic portfolios advanced 38 percent to 457 billion liras, while government debt securities jumped 68 percent to surpass 9.37 trillion liras.

Despite a decline in the number of equity account holders, investment funds managed by portfolio management companies continued to attract new investors.

The total number of equity investors on Borsa Istanbul fell from 6.84 million at the end of 2024 to 6.50 million in 2025.

 

 

 

 

