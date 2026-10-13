DEİK head calls for stronger Türkiye-EU economic cooperation in Brussels

DEİK head calls for stronger Türkiye-EU economic cooperation in Brussels

BRUSSELS
DEİK head calls for stronger Türkiye-EU economic cooperation in Brussels

Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) president Nail Olpak spoke at the Türkiye-EU Business Summit. (AA Photo)

Nail Olpak, president of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), has called for an update of the customs union between Türkiye and the European Union, saying products manufactured in Türkiye should be accepted as part of Europe’s industrial ecosystem without new quotas or barriers.

Speaking at the opening of the Türkiye-EU Business Summit, organized jointly by DEİK and the European Business Summit (EBS) in Brussels, Olpak said the customs union has served as the backbone of Türkiye-EU economic relations for more than three decades.

“The current structure of the customs union no longer meets today’s needs,” Olpak said. “In such a rapidly changing world, we are missing too many opportunities together. Updating the existing framework would create new opportunities for cooperation in services, e-commerce, public procurement and agriculture.”

Olpak highlighted that Türkiye has been an integral part of Europe’s supply and value chains for more than 30 years through the customs union.

“With our strong supplier network, engineering capacity and investments in cleaner production, Türkiye is a natural partner in Europe’s green and digital transformation. The recognition of products manufactured in Türkiye as part of Europe’s industrial ecosystem, without new quotas or barriers, is critical not only for us but also for Europe’s own resilience and competitiveness,” he added.

He also noted that new north-south transport links connecting Europe and Türkiye with Iraq and the Gulf region could further strengthen regional connectivity.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb
LATEST NEWS

  1. US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

    US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

  2. MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

    MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

  3. India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

    India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

  4. Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

    Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

  5. Municipalities union set to elect new leader

    Municipalities union set to elect new leader
Recommended
US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb
Minister calls for closer EU funding ties

Minister calls for closer EU funding ties
IEA sees diesel supply squeeze lasting into 2027

IEA sees diesel supply squeeze lasting into 2027
Türkiye moves to speed fund repayments

Türkiye moves to speed fund repayments
Agricultural producer prices fall further in September

Agricultural producer prices fall further in September
Bolat reports progress on customs union update

Bolat reports progress on customs union update
IMF urges action on debt as borrowing costs rise

IMF urges action on debt as borrowing costs rise
WORLD India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

Rescuers dragged out 13 dead children from India’s Ganges River after an overloaded boat capsized en route to a Hindu festival, officials said on Oct. 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the “deeply painful” tragedy.
ECONOMY US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

U.S. annual inflation rose to 3.7 percent in September, exceeding forecasts as higher fuel prices drove the increase, while core inflation also topped expectations, official data showed on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe will take its good domestic form into a demanding Champions League test on Oct. 14 when the Turkish Süper Lig club faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.
﻿