DEİK head calls for stronger Türkiye-EU economic cooperation in Brussels

BRUSSELS

Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) president Nail Olpak spoke at the Türkiye-EU Business Summit. (AA Photo)

Nail Olpak, president of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), has called for an update of the customs union between Türkiye and the European Union, saying products manufactured in Türkiye should be accepted as part of Europe’s industrial ecosystem without new quotas or barriers.

Speaking at the opening of the Türkiye-EU Business Summit, organized jointly by DEİK and the European Business Summit (EBS) in Brussels, Olpak said the customs union has served as the backbone of Türkiye-EU economic relations for more than three decades.

“The current structure of the customs union no longer meets today’s needs,” Olpak said. “In such a rapidly changing world, we are missing too many opportunities together. Updating the existing framework would create new opportunities for cooperation in services, e-commerce, public procurement and agriculture.”

Olpak highlighted that Türkiye has been an integral part of Europe’s supply and value chains for more than 30 years through the customs union.

“With our strong supplier network, engineering capacity and investments in cleaner production, Türkiye is a natural partner in Europe’s green and digital transformation. The recognition of products manufactured in Türkiye as part of Europe’s industrial ecosystem, without new quotas or barriers, is critical not only for us but also for Europe’s own resilience and competitiveness,” he added.

He also noted that new north-south transport links connecting Europe and Türkiye with Iraq and the Gulf region could further strengthen regional connectivity.