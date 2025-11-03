Defunct Turkish crypto founder found dead in prison

Defunct Turkish crypto founder found dead in prison

ISTANBUL
Defunct Turkish crypto founder found dead in prison

Faruk Fatih Özer, the founder of the collapsed Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, was found dead in his prison cell, officials confirmed on Nov. 1.

Authorities said the 31-year-old died by suicide at the high-security prison in the Thracian city of Tekirdağ, where he had been held since 2023.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the incident, while Özer’s body was transferred to the forensic medicine institute for an autopsy.

Özer had been serving an 11,196-year prison sentence for establishing a criminal organization, aggravated fraud and money laundering. He was convicted in 2023 alongside his two siblings after one of Türkiye’s biggest crypto-related fraud cases.

However, the verdict was under review by the court of appeals, and his retrial was ongoing at the time of his death.

Founded in 2017 under the name Koineks, Thodex grew rapidly as cryptocurrencies gained popularity in Türkiye. The platform later ran major advertising campaigns featuring well-known Turkish celebrities before its sudden collapse.

The Thodex founder first gained public attention in 2021 when the crypto exchange abruptly halted trading, locking hundreds of thousands of investors out of their accounts.

Turkish authorities later accused Özer of defrauding nearly 400,000 users of around $150 million before fleeing to Albania.

After being captured in Albania’s Vlora province in August 2022, Özer was extradited to Türkiye in April 2023 and held in pre-trial detention.

During his court appearances, he denied leading a criminal organization, claiming Thodex was a legitimate business venture that collapsed under financial strain.

In his final court statement before his initial sentencing, Özer had claimed his intelligence was sufficient to manage "all institutions in the world." He quoted a line from a Turkish folk song named “The end of the road is in sight,” as he pleaded for acquittal.

Özer was reportedly housed alone in a single cell and had received periodic psychological support.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm
LATEST NEWS

  1. US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

    US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

  2. Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

    Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

  3. No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

    No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

  4. Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

    Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

  5. Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach

    Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach
Recommended
Kahramanmaraş joins UNESCO’s global network for literary heritage

Kahramanmaraş joins UNESCO’s global network for literary heritage
‘Smart sock’ monitors baby with heart failure diagnosis

‘Smart sock’ monitors baby with heart failure diagnosis
Motorcycle surge raises safety concerns after actor’s death

Motorcycle surge raises safety concerns after actor’s death
Manisa’s UNESCO-listed Sardes launches night museum experience

Manisa’s UNESCO-listed Sardes launches night museum experience
Türkiye, Israel will not go to war, US envoy says

Türkiye, Israel 'will not go to war,' US envoy says
Türkiye launches largest private sector satellite into orbit

Türkiye launches largest private sector satellite into orbit
Türkiye to swiftly move defense projects, Erdoğan says

Türkiye to 'swiftly' move defense projects, Erdoğan says
WORLD EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU environment ministers will Tuesday make a last-ditch attempt to reassert the bloc's climate ambitions by nailing down key emissions targets in the run-up to the U.N.'s climate summit in Brazil.
ECONOMY US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

The U.S. government will become a shareholder in a startup specializing in rare earth processing, the company has announced, as the United States looks to reduce its dependence on China.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿