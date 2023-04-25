Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia met in Moscow

ANKARA

Defense ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria, along with the intelligence chiefs of the three countries have met in Moscow on April 25, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

They discussed concrete steps that can be taken in the field of strengthening the security situation in Syria and normalizing Türkiye-Syria relations, said the statement.

“Fighting all forms of terrorist organizations and extremist groups on Syrian territory, and intensifying efforts to return Syrian refugees to their lands,” were also among the issues they discussed, said the ministry.

The parties confirmed that they respect Syria’s territorial integrity, it added.

“As a result of the meeting, which was held in a constructive atmosphere, the importance of the continuation of the meetings in the four-way format was emphasized in order to ensure and maintain stability in Syria and the region as a whole,” said the statement.

In December last year, the Turkish, Russian and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow as part of the normalization process between Ankara and Damascus and discussed counterterrorism efforts in Syria.

The three parties agreed to continue the tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region. Iran later joined the mechanism upon its request.

On April 3-4, 2023, four-way consultations were held in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Türkiye.

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria is likely to be held in early May in Moscow, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on April 10.