Defense Minister in London for security talks

ANKARA
Defense Minister Yaşar Güler was in London for an official visit to hold talks with his British counterpart Grant Shapps on Tuesday, during which they exchanged views on security and defense topics.

"Güler was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Defense Ministry, and the two ministers then chaired a delegation meeting where they exchanged views on defense and security issues," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement on X.

Following his talks with Shapps, Güler then met with Admiral Anthony David Radakin, Chief of the British Defense Staff.

Just like his meeting with Shapps, Güler also exchanged views with Radakin on defense and security issues, according to the statement.

Güler then visited the Turkish Embassy in London, where he was provided with updates regarding the ongoing activities.

After concluding his visit to the U.K., Güler departed for Sarajevo to pay an official visit at the invitation of Zukan Helez, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

