Death toll from fire in Kartalkaya ski resort rises to 76

BOLU

A fire at a ski resort in northern Türkiye killed at least 76 people and injured 51 others, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

Of the injured, 17 were discharged from hospital while one remains in intensive care, Health Minister Kemal Memişoglu said.

The fire broke out at around 3.30 a.m. local time (0027GMT) in the restaurant area of the Kartalkaya ski resort hotel, quickly engulfing the building, according to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin.

It was brought under control after 10 hours of work by firefighters, authorities told Anadolu, while efforts to cool down the affected areas continue.

Emergency teams from neighboring cities, including firefighters, disaster response units, and medical teams supported by helicopters, were dispatched to the scene.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said an investigation into the incident was launched by a team of six prosecutors, along with a five-member expert committee.

Tunç stated that four people, including the owner of the hotel, were detained as part of the investigation. The investigations of the five-member expert committee on the cause of the fire are ongoing, and work is underway to determine the fault.

Yerlikaya said that a total of nine people were detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, speaking at a press conference, said the necessary documentation and checks were in place against a fire hazard. “The hotel has a certificate of fire safety issued by the fire department. This is already a mandate of the fire brigade. Regular checks have to be carried out by the fire brigade,” he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on X that he was keeping a close eye on events, and noted: "I wish Allah's mercy to our citizens who lost their lives ... and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

Later, speaking at a meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara, Erdoğan said: "All necessary steps will and are being taken to clarify all aspects of the incident and hold those responsible to account."

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a message on X, extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Europe conveys condolences

Hadja Lahbib, the EU commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management, who is currently on an official visit to Türkiye, expressed her "deepest” condolences to Türkiye and to the families of the victims. "The EU stands in solidarity & offers support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," she said on X.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on X: "Our hearts go out to the victims and their families as a devastating fire engulfs the Grand Kartal Hotel in Bolu. We honor the incredible courage of the first responders battling the flames."

Von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU's support for Türkiye and its people in this "tragedy."

Offering condolences to the victims and their families, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on X: "We stand with Türkiye in this moment of sorrow."

Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, also expressed sorrow on X, saying: "My thoughts are with the loved ones of those perished.

"Grateful to the brave responders who are doing all they can on the ground to save lives."

Metsola also wished a swift recovery to those wounded." I sincerely sympathize with the immense grief over the loss of so many people and ask you to convey my condolences to the families of the victims."

In an X post, Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, also offered condolences.

The fire is "is a stark reminder of the fragility of life," Kluge said, adding: "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families & the responders who braved the flames.

"Mental health support for survivors & grieving families must be a priority, alongside urgent measures to prevent such tragedies.

"On behalf of @WHO_Europe, I express my deepest condolences to the Government & people of Türkiye, and wish a swift recovery to those injured," he said.

Stating that he had an exchange with Fidan following the fire, Belgian Foreign Minister Bernard Quintin said on X: "On behalf of Belgium, I expressed my condolences for the loss of so many lives. Our thoughts are with the victims."

Quintin said that Belgium stands with Türkiye and the Turkish people.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote on X: "On behalf of Greece, I extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a swift recovery to the injured."

Albanian President Bajram Begaj also extended “heartfelt” condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a swift recovery.

"Our thoughts are with President (Erdoğan) and the Turkish people during this difficult time."

Also expressing sorrow over the incident and extending condolences to the families of the victims, Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani said on X: "We stand with the courageous responders working tirelessly to save lives and assist those in need.

"We wish the injured a swift and full recovery. In this difficult time, our thoughts and solidarity are with President (Erdoğan) and the people of Türkiye."

For his part, Denis Zvizdic, Bosnia and Herzegovina's parliament speaker, sent a telegram to Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus which reads: "I extend my deepest condolences to you for the fire that occurred in the hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort, in which 66 of your citizens died and over 50 were injured."

More condolences

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the incident. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish nation, especially, the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident & pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he wrote on X.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram to his Turkish counterpart.

"On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, and I wish those who were injured a speedy recovery," Japarov said.

In a telegram to Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that they were "deeply shocked" by the incident and offered his "deepest condolences." Aliyev also wished a recovery to the wounded people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended his "deepest condolences," in a telegram message to Erdoğan, saying: "Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured."

In a post on X, the Georgian Foreign Ministry expressed "profound" sadness over "the tragic fire," and extended condolences to the victims' families and the Turkish people "during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also expressed sorrow over the "the devastating fire." Extending his "full" support to Erdoğan, Kobakhidze wrote on X: "Our heartfelt condolences go to the victims’ families."

He added that Georgia stands "in solidarity with" the Turkish people.

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry expressed “its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families” while wishing for “a speedy recovery” to the injured people.

The ministry also extended “its solidarity with the Government and People of Türkiye at this difficult period.”

The Somali Embassy in Türkiye said on X: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of Bolu Province fire incident this afternoon.”

Extending condolences to Türkiye, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar said that he is following the developments "with great sadness and concern."

TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu also offered their condolences.

Kartalkaya in Bolu is one of Türkiye's premier winter tourism destinations, attracting thousands of visitors during the ski season. The resort lies around 295 kilometers (183 miles) east of Istanbul.