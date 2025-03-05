Datça offers history and turquoise coves

MUĞLA

The Datça Peninsula, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the western province of Muğla, hosts travelers with unique routes.

Located at the intersection of the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas, Datça offers visitors a cultural and artistic atmosphere that brings together the local and the universal.

With its rich flora and fauna and the ancient city of Knidos, the Datça Peninsula is home to 52 coves and inlets.

On the northern Aegean side, Gökçeler Bükü, Küçük Çatı, Büyük Çatı, Kızılağaç, Alavara, Çakal, Damlacık, Mersincik, Murdala and İskandil bays are popular stops for blue cruise travelers in Gökova.

On the Mediterranean side, daily boat tours visit many bays, including Knidos Inner Harbor, Palamutbükü, Akvaryum, Hayıtbükü, Kızılbükü, Domuzbükü, Kargı, Datça Harbor, Karaincir, Sarı Liman, Karabük, Çiftlik, Kurucabük, Günlücek and Lindos.

Datça is also rich in marine life. Through local diving centers, visitors can explore the underwater world of its coves. Thanks to favorable winds, the region is ideal for sailing and windsurfing.

The peninsula is also suitable for mountaineering and trekking. The 240 km-long Ancient Carian Trail allows visitors to explore cultural and natural sites.

Knidos, located 33 km from Datça, is a 2,600-year-old ancient city at the peninsula's tip, where the Mediterranean and Aegean meet. One of the major cities of the ancient world, Knidos was a center for art, culture, health and religion from the fourth century B.C. It was home to famous figures like astronomer and mathematician Eudoxus, physician Euryphon, painter Polygnotos and architect Sostratos, who designed the Lighthouse of Alexandria, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The city can be reached by land and sea.

Research indicates that Euryphon and his students established the second-largest medical school of the time in Knidos.

Visitors can explore the city's long walking routes and see ruins such as the Round Temple, Dionysos Stoa and Temple, Apollo Temple, Bolukrates Fountain, and a small theater with a capacity of about 5,000 people.

Knidos, famous for its Aphrodite statue, has ongoing excavations and restoration work, led by Professor Ertekin Mustafa Doksanaltı from Selçuk University's Archaeology Department since 1988.

Doksanaltı noted that the "Small Theater," a 4,500-seat harbor theater, has been excavated and restored. Another key structure is the stoa, a 130-meter-long building with interconnected rectangular spaces. The artifacts found here are among Datça’s most valuable treasures.

Knidos has seen increased visitors due to its location at the peninsula's farthest point. In 2024, 125,000 people visited the site, a significant number for an archaeological destination.

Datça Peninsula’s history dates back to 2000 B.C. After the Karians and Dorians, the region was ruled by the Persians, Romans and Byzantines before becoming part of the Menteşeoğulları Beylik in the 13th century. The Ottoman Empire incorporated Datça in the 15th century.

During the reign of Sultan Reşat, Datça was renamed Reşadiye, but it returned to its original name with the Republic. It became a district in 1928, with Reşadiye as its first center before moving to İskele in 1947.

Old Datça

One of the peninsula's must-see spots is Old Datça, a charming village known for its connection to poet Can Yücel. The area features cobblestone streets, colorful bougainvillea-covered stone houses, and small artisan shops. Visitors can also see the house where Can Yücel lived for nearly 30 years.

Local markets showcase Datça’s wild herbs, seafood, thyme honey, and almonds. A traditional farmers' market is held every Saturday in Datça center.

Visitors can also explore local silk workshops, where traditional silk weaving is still practiced.